It is black with gold embossed lettering on the cover and is a bit more than seven inches long by four inches wide. It recorded some very significant names, events, places and times, and cannot be re-written. It has been missing for the better part of four decades. It is irreplaceable and is valuable beyond description, at least to me.
The front cover has the title: “The Standard PILOT LOG” in gold, and to me it is worth its weight in gold. It is my original pilot logbook I had when I started flight training on July 3, 1981 in Madison, Wisconsin. In various moves to different places and jobs, it was lost and I thought it was gone for good. It was in a flight bag I used for all the other flight equipment, and at one point that old flight bag was retired for a newer edition, and by that time I was in a larger personalized logbook my flight instructor had presented to me shortly after I earned my FAA Private Pilot Certificate. The old bag, well-worn and tattered, was relegated to a back corner of a closet.
In an effort to do some cleaning, the old flight back was thrown out. I checked it for anything important, and didn’t see anything needing to be kept, so out it went. I didn’t see the little black logbook (LBB), so I figured it must be in the new flight bag. After the old bag was long gone, I looked for the little black book, and it was not in the new flight bag! Panic time! Had the LBB been stuffed in one of the side pockets of the original flight bag and I didn’t notice it? All I knew was it as gone, maybe forever.
I make many promises to my wife Becky and I keep my promises, just sometimes it takes me some time to get to what I said I would do. She has the patience of a saint, and does a good job of not nagging me, just a gentle comment about something from time to time. A big project on the “to do list” was cleaning and purging my home office of old files, books and other “stuff” that accumulated over the years. With the last few years of COVID, working from home just added to the critical mass. Summers, spring breaks, Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks from 2019 until now were all promising dates, but nothing ever happened except for moving one pile of stuff to another location in the same room.
Finally, during the recent holiday break, it happened. It started by going to Office Depot and buying a pack of Banker Boxes. That was good enough for that day; I kept scoping out the office and developed a plan of attack. A large 30-gallon trash can from Home Depot and extra strength trash can liners were some of the weapons needed for the attack.
The battle began on Sunday after Christmas and lasted until a cease fire was issued on Wednesday. There are a few more minor skirmishes to be fought with books on shelves and most old files going to the commercial shredder.
Recently it was sorting out six sections of the book cases and figuring which books were going to the Friends of the Library, family members, and other stuff being thrown out. There it was, nestled between loose pages of my scuba diving logbook, the Little Black Book was discovered! It was a bit dog-eared, had a few stains, but it was all there. My CFI’s signatures and all the sequenced signoffs were there and most important the FAA Flight Examiner’s signature on my successful check-ride on Aug. 12, 1982, which I passed on the first attempt.
I purposefully went on to finish boxing and culling all the stuff spread out around the office, so when I was done, I could sit down with the LBB and take a flight down memory lane. Oh man, it was fun. All the times, people and flights came back, most in vivid detail of the best parts.
Some people will maintain a diary or write in a journal. To a pilot, the logbook is one of the most important things they need to maintain besides their flying skills. It is the place where records of the official endorsements and updates are recorded. Some logbooks are kept electronically, but I would expect most are still kept in a paper format. After a flight, I enjoy writing in the book, identifying the aircraft, places flown to, hours spent a Pilot in Command, landings, and the comment line where the special thoughts and experiences are noted.
The next project will be to make copies of the logbook pages and put them in a safe place not with the original logbooks.
As I move into the new year, I will attempt to make more entries in the Big Red Logbook (BRB) which replaced the LBB. I will also try to keep the stuff from building up in the home office.
2022 is a year which we all need all of us to find ways to make it better than 2021. Don’t wait for someone else to make the changes that have to happen. Extend a hand of cooperation and keep an open mind for other viewpoints other than your own. It is the only way things will become better. Happy New Year!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.