Hearing what sounded like a variety of short bursts from the audible alarm series of a car, I was instantly honed in. Where was the bird? Scanning with binoculars I saw nothing. I lowered my eye pieces and waited.
Soon the “bleep-bleep” started up again. Following the sound, we spotted a stocky-bodied bird perched at the top of a far off limb. Making our way in that direction, we soon had his handsome form in front of us.
The loggerhead shrike is a good looking fellow. Dapper in his grey, black and white feathers, his bold facial markings include a thick swath of black through his eye like a mask. When one considers this stunner’s feeding habits, it seems this black veil of intrigue is rather fitting. Overall grey on the upper parts and lighter underneath, their black wings are marked by an obvious white spot. This heavy-bodied songbird is a fearsome predator in demure plumage.
Feeding on the smorgasbord of its surroundings, pretty much any insect, mammal or small reptile it can snag will fit the bill. Swooping down from a high perch as it hunts, search for them at the tops of trees, snags, utility poles, urban light posts or similar high places where the surroundings are wide open.
Typically a hunter of grasslands and pastures, mall parking lots and ball fields are good locations to spot them. If you do see a robin-sized, stocky grey, black and white bird, zoom in for a closer view of their impressively hooked bill. Armed with the addition of bony projections (tomium), these sharp bill protrusions function much like a serrated hunting knife.
Loggerhead shrikes attack prey in ambush fashion like a raptor, then use their small bill with surgical prowess to immobilize with a quick snip of the spinal cord. Prey is then carried to an appropriate location for avian dissection, sometimes wedged into a crevice to afford easier feeding.
Named for their thick necked appearance, loggerhead shrikes will also impale prey onto barbed wire fences. Perhaps you’ve seen a line of skewed lizards where they repeatedly hunt? It can be an unnerving sight. Like a little butcher, these birds intermittently return and feed on portions of large prey over several days. Watching them piece out a meal is somewhat gruesome and also fascinating.
They will even feed on reptiles and insects which contain noxious body fluids. These are impaled onto tree limbs or large thorns then left for several days to allow the chemicals to dissipate.