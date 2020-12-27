Growing upwards to 120 feet tall, the stately and heavy-branched longleaf pine slowly matures decade after decade, living upwards of 250 years in age or more. Preferring to grow in full sun, it takes advantage of our well-drained sandy or clay soils.
A pyrogenic or “fire-loving” species, this is a tree well adapted to seasonal lightning strike fires that plague the forests where it grows. Maturing enough to produce fertile seeds around its 30th year, fires clear the forest floor of fallen needles and shrubbery while heating the air around the tree, causing the pine cones far above to release multitudes of winged seeds. Most lightning strike fires occur in the wet seasons with our afternoon thunderstorms. Those bare seeds wait on the newly cleared, ash-dusted forest floor for the next rain and begin germination.
From tiny seed, the tree grows into a pom-pom like mass referred to as the “grass stage.” Easy to overlook, you might not realize the clump of long, wispy greenery is a baby pine tree. For five years the tree remains in this stunted form, exposed to any fires coming through once again. If you draw closer and part the clumped needles at the center, you find the tree’s terminal bud. Surrounded by well saturated needles, following a fire the center bud remains safe despite the skirt of needles burning away. Needles quickly regrow, making this seedling pine virtually immune to fire.
All during this time, the tender growth is focusing its energy on setting down a deep, extensive root system to support it through the decades to come. When complete, you’ll be shocked at the sudden growth the following year as the tree shoots up. That terminal bud, sometimes referred to as a candle, grows several feet and green needles emerge. All efforts focused on upward growth; no branches are yet forming. This keeps the young tree safe from that season’s fire.
Once the tree rises to about 10 feet, spindly branches will be noticed. By observing the stage the tree is in, you can guess to its age. From this point the tree grows about three feet per year. The trunk thickens along with the bark layer and lower branches are often burned off in the next fire season. This “fire pruning” keeps the tree safe from fires in the years to come as the bark eventually thickens to an impenetrable shield and easily withstands the effects of fire. Provided the flames do not reach the crown of needles- clustered in feathery grouping of three-the tree continues its long-lived lifespan.
The dense, heavy wood of the longleaf provides excellent lumber while the sap or pitch of this tree – referred to as naval stores – was “bled” during the turpentine era and boiled into tar to waterproof boats.