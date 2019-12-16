SEBRING — Ever wonder why certain “recyclable” products aren’t accepted or perhaps where they go? Robert A. Diefendorf Jr., EI, project manager of the Transportation/Utility Division at the County Engineering Department, explains the process of recycling. Diefendorf goes into detail, from when trucks pick up the bin, to when it transfers out to a processing facility and everything in between.
“The drivers pick up the recycling waste, where it’s then taken to the Recycling Material Transfer Facility. They dump it in a pile, it gets sorted through and checked for contamination,” Diefendorf said. “Then it’s separated into different materials.”
From there, everything is loaded onto a flatbed truck and driven to a processing facility in St. Petersburg or Miami. As simple as the process may seem, Diefendorf and workers encounter a number of problems every time. Contamination being a big issue.
“Contamination could be non-recyclable items found in the garbage. Some families only have one garbage can and end up throwing their non-recyclables in the recycling bin and most times, the driver can’t tell what’s in the bin until it’s been dumped,” Diefendorf said.
This is due to the fact, that drivers can’t stop and check every resident’s trash. However, if drivers do notice wrongly placed materials in a bin, it will be tagged and left untouched until sorted correctly.
Not all plastic is created equal. “Everyone thinks that every little piece of plastic is recyclable, when it should only be items #1-7 or what you can limit it to, is the recycling triangle on the bottle,” Diefendorf said. He continues to explain that within those numbers, things get lost in translation.
According to Resin Identification Codes (RIC), most recycled plastics are #1 PET or PETE (polyethylene terephthalate) such as plastic bottles. Normally, #3 PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and #6 PS (polystyrene) are not accepted in many curbside recycling programs; #5 PP (polypropylene) has a higher rate of being accepted. Then at the bottom, is the miscellaneous #7, it includes a wide variety of plastic resins that don’t make teams #1-6. It easily includes non-recyclables and corn-based plastic such as phone/computer cases, bulletproof materials and sunglasses.
Curbside recycling varies county to county, residents should call and verify what’s accepted.
To better educate residents, Diefendorf created the “What items can go in your recycling can” quiz. He gives the quiz to students in school seminars and also residents. It’s composed of pictures with different products, plus a description. Items would be circled if a person finds it recyclable. And here’s the not-so shocker, most materials aren’t.
There are certain products that aren’t recyclable, but don’t necessarily get thrown in the trash either: batteries, light bulbs, electronics. A resident can take any of these items to the Household Hazard Waste Center at 6000 Skipper Road, Sebring, where it can be properly disposed.
“Milk cartons and that kind of stuff are not approved recycling product. There has to be a specific program created through the Carton Council, so that’s not in our program,” Diefendorf said. Grocery stores will take back empty egg cartons; most have it listed on packaging.
Many wonder in the community, if glass is an accepted recyclable. Unfortunately, it is currently not a curbside recyclable, due to many encountered issues in the past. Specifically having no commodity value and issues with contamination.
However, you can bring it to the landfill at the Highlands County Solid Waste Management Center, where it gets broken down and used as an alternative cover for sand. Diefendorf also says, with residents bringing glass to the landfill, the program can use that towards their recycling percentage credit.
The biggest problem out of all non-recyclables are categorized in #4 LDPE (low density polyethylene) plastic bags.
Diefendorf said, “Plastic bags are probably one of the biggest problems within the recycling program. There has been a lot of push with DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) to educate people and force plastic bags out of the waste stream. The bags get all tangled up in the cutter; we call them tanglers.”
This also includes loose plastics, such as straws, plastic ties and straps.
Forcing plastic bags out the waste stream would be an achievement, since, “It’s a system dictated by market demand, price determination, local regulation, the success of which is contingent upon everyone, from the product designer, to the trash thrower, to the waste collector, to the recycling factory worker,” wrote Lilly Sedaghat in “7 Things You Didn’t Know About Plastic (and Recycling).” Sedaghat is an environmental journalist who contributes to National Geographic’s Planet or Plastic.
Until a solution is created, Diefendorf advises residents to take plastic bags back to grocery stores, such as Publix or Walmart.
Circling back to contamination, besides non-recyclables in the bin, there are other procedures that citizens of Highlands County should do. Residents should clean, rinse or empty out any liquids or foods from recyclable products. Though cardboard is a high-valued commodity, if your pizza box has leftover grease in it, it’s best to just throw it away in your regular trash bin. But if you find the top of the box clean, Diefendorf emphasizes to rip the top off and discard the rest.
According to Stanford University’s online page, Frequently Asked Questions: Contamination, recyclables mixed with liquids or “smeared” with food aren’t able to be processed due to the fact it can ruin new products if not caught in time. That’s why China is only accepting waste with a 0.5% contamination rate. That’s not a very high chance, since 25% of what ends up in recycling bins are found contaminated.
Found contamination can also mean state fines.
“It causes us fines and it causes us to not have product be accepted at the facility and then our contractor is going to say we’re losing money, and therefore prices will go up for homeowners, because it’s costing us more to recycle,” Diefendorf said.
Right now, the State of Florida Highlands County website states — Residential garbage is collected curbside from more than 37,658 residential units in the unincorporated areas of Highlands County through a franchise agreement with Waste Connections of Florida. The residential collection program is supported by a non-ad valorem assessment on all residential properties in the unincorporated area. The annual non-ad valorem assessment of $173 is collected on your annual property tax bill.
Diefendorf said he’d rather have residents who are in doubt, just throw it out. He also acknowledges that the facility on 6000 Skipper Road is no longer accepting recyclables, now only being used for household hazardous waste. He said the recycling program relocated to the Highlands County Solid Waste Management Center at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road, where he also plans to eventually move the Household Hazardous Waste. He urges any resident to bring their recyclable waste to the Arbuckle Creek Road location.
Please remember to recycle responsibly and if there are any questions or concerns when it comes to recycling, just call the landfill at 863-402-7786. The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.