Our hike at its end, I noticed an immense snag or dead tree nearby the waterfront of the lake where the trail had led. It seemed the perfect location for a predatory bird to survey its surroundings but as I scanned with my binoculars, none were seen. Upon our final pass by this tree, I couldn’t resist pausing for just one more scan of the skeletal limbs. I was delighted when I was rewarded with a view of one of our largest North American birds.
The bald eagle has a more than 80-inch wingspan, measuring between six and eight feet across. Standing 30 inches high, even with the naked eye they are unmistakable. Adults have a full white head and tail feathers, easily noticed against their deep brown plumage. Even from a distance, their bright yellow, heavy, hooked bill and clawed feet can be seen.
Juvenile bald eagles can be a head scratcher if you’re not familiar with how their feathers change during their maturity. Young bald eagles are mostly chestnut brown with a dark bill and yellow feet. They gain an overall mottling of white and darker brown plumage as they mature, and it varies from year to year. In their second year, the amount of white mixed with brown is very pronounced. By the fourth year they are resembling an adult with some dark feathers mixed in the white of their hooded head. It takes a full five years for them to mature to the full, pure white head and tail of the national symbol most are familiar with.
Female eagles are larger than the males and may weigh up to 14 pounds. Males average about 10 pounds and while these predatory birds can mate beginning around five years of age, most do not begin breeding for quite a while longer. Surviving between 15-30 years in the wild, they pick a mate for life and return year after year to the same breeding sites and nesting locations. Nests may be used for decades and are added to each season becoming as large as a king-sized bed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services recorded the largest bald eagle nest as being over nine feet in diameter and over 20 feet deep. This monster nest was in St. Petersburg, Florida and weighed 6,000 pounds.
Grabbing fish from the water, these large birds of prey prefer nesting sites adjacent to lakes or large rivers. Visual hunters, they will also swoop down to take ducks, water birds, small mammals or even turtles as a food source. If you travel in remote areas, you may even be shocked to see them bullying vultures and crested caracara from recent roadkill wildlife to feed. While this seems to be unfitting of such a revered species, survival of the fittest includes the stealing of prey from other raptors, such as osprey too.
We are fortunate in Florida to have bald eagles present year-round. Some of our juvenile residents have been recorded soaring all the way up into Michigan. Young birds must stake out new territories and fly hundreds of miles a day during their explorations.