AVON PARK — Visit the Ridge Area Arc Resale store in Avon Park on a Tuesday afternoon and you’ll see a smiling face behind the cash register. With COVID-19 protocols in place, that face is masked but you are sure to notice twinkling eyes and a servant’s heart. Pat Farmer has been a volunteer at Resale for more than 22 years.
Farmer’s history with Ridge Area Arc is long and varied. Originally from Indiana, Farmer was employed as office manager for Arc from 1982 to 1997. Farmer witnessed the evolution of Ridge Area Arc from its infancy including the George E. Buck Trust award that helped construct a work center that became the Adult Day Training (ADT) Center. Farmer was part of the small staff that eventually relocated into the current administration building following the construction of the ADT. Shortly after her retirement, she began volunteering at the Resale store in Lake Placid, dusting and organizing the merchandise. When that store was consolidated with the Avon Park store, Farmer transferred and honed her cashier skills.
“Ridge Area Arc is like a family; they are a wonderful group who really care about the people they serve,” Farmer said. She has also, on occasion, recruited her husband Richard to help out with electrical repairs and other tasks. In her spare time, Farmer enjoys reading historical fiction, embroidery and working at her church.
Farmer encourages anyone who has a few hours to spare to volunteer with Ridge Area Arc. “I enjoy meeting the customers and often find a lot of treasures for myself and family here at the store,” she said.
There are so many benefits to volunteering. It can help you make friends, learn new skills, advance your career, and even feel happier and healthier. One of the more well-known benefits of volunteering is the impact on the community. Volunteering allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place. Even helping out with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people and organizations in need. And volunteering is a two-way street: It can benefit you and your family as much as the cause you choose to help. Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you make new friends, expand your network, and boost your social skills.
Ridge Area Arc has many volunteer opportunities and each can make a difference in the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Volunteers determine the hours they want to donate in whichever program fits their expertise or interest. A volunteer needs to be friendly, outgoing, motivated and enthusiastic. Volunteers can assist in these areas: Direct Care, Group Homes, Administration, Ridge Area Arc Resale Store, Special Events or Natural Supports.
For information on volunteering, please call 863-452-1295.
Ridge Area Arc Resale Store is at 899 W. Main St. in Avon Park.