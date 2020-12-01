This past week, I was able to cover the demolition of the historic Nan-Ces-O-Wee building on North Ridgewood in Downtown Sebring. Being only a teenager, I was only ever able to see the building as an empty property with brown paper on the windows. I am far too young to have been able to see it when it was a bustling hotel, with businesses on the ground floor and plenty of people entering the building.
Despite this, watching the Nan-Ces-O-Wee building be reduced to rubble triggered many emotions, such as confusion. This is a building nearly as old as the city itself, with plenty of great history and a staple of Downtown Sebring. Was this truly the only option for the City of Sebring and the Community Redevelopment Agency?
To the best of my knowledge, there was, at most, a week-long period between the CRA accepting the donation of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee building and their recommendation of a demolition. For a decision that important, one week seems a bit too rushed. Any decision of this magnitude requires at least double the time to look at the issue from every potential angle.
Additionally, where was the opportunity for community input?
This building holds a special place in many people’s hearts and practically nothing was said by the city government about the demolition. City officials are more than capable of reaching out to their constituents and get their opinion on their $275,000 of taxes being used for the demolition.
Most of what I learned about the building was reported by the Highlands News-Sun. Even if the demolition was inevitable, what is the plan for the future of the property? I fear that the property that the Nan-Ces-O-Wee was built on will remain empty for eternity and be converted into another parking lot.
You may be thinking that the building was torn down to be replaced with something more modern, and you would not be entirely wrong. However, how aggressive is our city willing to become to fill up this property? Only if the City of Sebring will be willing to actively attract and incentivize private businesses to move to Downtown Sebring will we see something fill up that property.
Whichever method the City of Sebring chooses to use in order to attract a business in Downtown Sebring will clearly come at a cost, but it has to be looked at as an investment. The city seemed more than eager to set aside $275,000 to demolish the building, so there should be some motivation for the city to use its funds to attract another business into the property.
At the end of the day, it was depressing watching this historic building be torn down. I had always been optimistic that a business would be open to open its doors in the building, so watching the Nan-Ces-O-Wee fall was a tough blow. It is even more sad knowing that Downtown Sebring is covered in vacant buildings with rich history and little hope to have a business in them. The City of Sebring should be promoting the use of these buildings rather than letting them sit as an eyesore. These historic buildings could become a staple of Downtown Sebring, a magnet for tourists to visit these historic buildings and patronize the business inside of them. Instead, the Nan-Ces-O-Wee may be the first of these iconic properties to suffer a cruel and underserved ending.
Is this really how we want to preserve the history of the City of Sebring?
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.