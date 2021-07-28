Remembering and honoring music of the past has always been the intent of this series of articles. To that end, it would be an injustice to overlook those awesome boys from Spartanburg, South Carolina, The Marshall Tucker Band.
The down-home, good ol’ boys can be counted among those early pioneering groups who brought us that most American of musical genres — Southern Rock. The genre was one the highlights, and a true gift, of the 1970’s music scene.
It could be argued, and rightfully so, that the genesis of the genre goes back significantly farther than this. But it was during the ‘70s that things began to solidify into what we now know and accept as southern rock.
There are many treasures that could have been unearthed for this article. “Carolina Dreams” certainly deserves a place at that table. Released in 1977, the record is the sixth, and most commercially successful album in the band’s 49 year, and counting, career that started back in 1972.
Presently, this piece of southern fried excellence is MTB’s only platinum selling record. In a catalog of over 20 studio albums, five other titles have been certified gold. All gold and platinum awards occurred from 1973-1978.
“Carolina Dreams,” as the title may imply, is dreamlike. It has a gentle, unassuming swing to it. On a disc full of great songs, “Heard It In A Love Song” is still the band’s biggest hit and one of their most beloved songs. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Largely on the strength of the single, the album itself not only landed in the pop charts at No. 23, but crossed over into the country charts at No. 22. Marshall Tucker has always been a band who seem to have mass appeal on both sides of that street.
The easy flow of the group was on full display with “Carolina Dreams.” Third track, “I Should Have Never Started Loving You” is a sheer beauty of love-struck lament. The amazing voice of lone original member, Doug Gray, is something to behold on this tear-jerker. His range and expressiveness are well worth the price of admission alone.
Add to that the woeful, weeping guitar prowess of Toy Caldwell and you have a true MTB classic. The majesty of this gem is reminiscent of that other wonderful MTB classic, “Can’t You See.”
“Desert Skies” brings us to another strength of this group, that of the singing cowboy. The groove is in no hurry to get there and the listener is happy for the ride. If you close your eyes you can see the welcoming sky above and feel the gentle sway of the mare beneath you. All the while the woo of the saxophone lulls one into a state of tranquility.
While still in the throes of the near hypnotic “Desert Skies,” another scene from the dreams of the singing cowboy draws you in deeper. “Never Trust A Stranger” would have been a perfect soundtrack for the dark western flick, “Jonah Hex.”
The song is another hazy tale straight out of the old west. As the story is told, scenes flash across that mental drive-in movie screen of outlaws, gun fights, rattlesnakes and the blazing wild-west sun at high-noon.
“Carolina Dreams” is a clinic on how to tell a story with a song. Pristine vocals, expert musicians adept at “mood-lighting,” and perfection in the musical blending of instrumentation.
The record will not likely appear on any “greatest of all-time” lists. It would not even be universally accepted as MTB’s best record. Be that as it may, you could do much, much worse than this greatly underrated album.