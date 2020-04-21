Caring for an elderly animal is very different from caring for younger animals, as I learned this weekend. This might seem obvious, but when my dad dropped off his 16-year-old dog for the weekend, I wasn’t anticipating that there would be so many differences between Wolfie and my own dogs.
Initially, Wolfie, the 16-year-old dog, seemed very similar to my own. He would beg for food, get into things sitting on the floor, and follow me room to room. Ordinary. Well, until he demanded to be let outside. Instead of giving me “that look” while sitting at the door as my own dogs do, Wolfie instead yipped and yapped at the backdoor until I was forced to investigate — only to find the problem was Wolfie’s dissatisfaction.
After allowing Wolfie out into the yard, I was also struck with the realization that Wolfie has some physical issues due to his old age. Not only can he not hear, but he also can hardly see. This means that when I want him to go back into the house I have to herd him towards the door like some sort of small sheep.
Eventually it became time to feed all the canines, which turned into a huge task with three of them. Wofie insisted on eating any dog’s food but his own. I had to take my own dog’s food away, to great protests from Wolfie which included running at me and nipping at my ankles. After which, he still refused to eat his own food. Eventually, things settled down. Wolfie ate a bit of his chow and I was able to let my own dogs out of their kennels (where they had been placed in an attempt to keep the peace during dinner time). Afterwards, Wolfie laid down in his dog bed, for what I assumed was an after-supper nap. Except it wasn’t a nap. Woflie went to bed for the night. This was around 9 p.m.
Recently my household has been fairly active at night. I will do crafts and watch television while my boyfriend plays video games. None of this seemed to bother our sleeping guest. Even though his bed was set right next to the television stand. He was out like a light, only waking to occasionally look around confused and adjust his blankets. Meanwhile, my own dogs and I were up for hours after.
Wolfie has been a dog in my life since I can remember. After all, I was only 7 when he was first introduced to the family. As such, I’ve seen him in many different forms from a young, spry pup to the greyed elderly dog he is today. However, I never really thought about how much Wolfie has changed overtime. His very full life has left him with certain preferences and a routine that he is unwilling to budge from and in fact will make you adapt to. I never thought I’d be letting a miniature daschund run me, but here we are.