Yoga is a practice to see better with our own eyes, the habits adapted into the physical body, sometimes unobserved by the brain as expressed in the body such as slouching, walking with the head protruding and cramped postures. Sometimes the first awareness of a long-time negative habit pattern in the body shows up through an acute pain or illness. Yoga is a practice to bring mental awareness of unconscious habit patterns to the conscious mind for evaluation. Yoga awakens the mind and body to recognize conditioned patterns that through visualization and practice, can be altered. It is not too late, in the present moment, to awaken consciousness and discover the yoga option for new behaviors. It takes practice and awakening of the mind to notice negative patterns and decide, through a dedicated yoga practice, to alter pain and illness.
Job habits, standing or sitting in poor posture for long periods of time, inhibits a healthy blood flow to re-oxygenate the blood and eliminate toxins. Lack of oxygen may be a contributing factor to ill health that can be altered. For example, if you are a beautician, bending over clients all day, the body may take on that shape of a rounded back. If a daily routine requires lifting heavy objects with awkward twists of the spine, the spine may conform to a new posture that does not accommodate the free flow of flexible movement and oxygen to replenish the blood.
“The practice of yoga had its beginning in the Indus civilization and dates back to 11,000 B.C., the end of the Pleistocene Era and the last Ice Age. Geologists began to research radio carbon dating and archeological evidence of the beginning of the human village as early colonization of people formed social cultures and survival strategies that created different habit patterns to obtain food, working in widely diverse populations and environments (Jared Diamond, “Guns, Germs and Steel,” 1997).
Iyengar Yoga, named after B.K. S. Iyengar, emphasizes a detailed practice of postures for health and fitness in the present day. In modern times, yoga has become a way to express the mind through the body for healthy structure and posture incorporated into everyday activities. This is the method of yoga I teach at the Sebring YMCA
Let’s go into the YMCA yoga class and see a demonstration of both beginning yoginis and those who have continued their practice for several years. This picture reflects the practice of lengthening, stabilizing the body and improving balance. The class was able to initiate the modified Warrior II posture, holding it to physically/mentally, evaluate individual form. Holding postures is the beginning of correcting form. This class is a great beginning for new practitioners and a great opportunity for those who have been practicing Iyengar Yoga to inspire those who are new to yoga.
It is inspiring to see a demonstration of how the body can be disciplined to hold postures and set the poses into the mind/body for all practitioners. It is also inspiring to see the fortitude of the new and long-time students continuing to move forward, correct postures and improve. It is a wonderful class. We meet Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join us for fun and to create a new you!