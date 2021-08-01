During a recent camping trip, we strolled near dark enjoying the sea breeze and far off lightning sparking in the clouds. Wondering about mountain bike trails, we meandered over to a bath house where the sign boards offered a variety of postings and blinked at the scene before us. Large, and I mean really, super big toads hopped around under the artificial lighting. Counting about seven of them, I shook my head at the impact these buggers would be having to the local environment.
An introduced, meaning non-native, species, the giant toad, or marine toad is one really big hopper. Rhinella marina ranges from about five inches to a whopping nine inches overall. Where our very common, native Southern toads reach about three inches in size, still a pretty plump amphibian, this monster is about the size of your clenched fist.
Nocturnal for the most part, their appearance after dark about the bath house lights was their routine feeding ritual. According to the National Invasive Species Information Center, they were introduced to Florida around 1936 to provide insect control in the sugarcane fields.
Formerly named Bufo marinus, you may have heard people call these a “bufo toad.” Whatever name you refer to them by, thankfully most are aware of the highly toxic secretions they produce as a predatory defense. Oozing from their parotid glands, the milky-white bufotoxin can sicken or even kill pets or wild animals that bite or attempt to eat the toad. The toad produces this on either side of the body just behind their eyes. This irritant is also dangerous to humans as it can injure your eyes if you handle the toad and then wipe at your face.
With few predators, their numbers can rapidly climb as even the eggs are toxic and avoided by wildlife. Varying in coloration, these monsters can be yellowish to brown tones with spotting over their bodies. There is much about comparing these to our native toads with the distinction of pointing out the prominent cranial crests of these exotic amphibians.
If you’re wondering whether the toad trilling in your yard is native or not, observe the coloration and how the head looks. Native southern toads have crests or ridges between their eyes and typically are shades of browns and grays. If the toad you see is over the size of a large plum, yellowish in color and has a bony ridge over each eye, like a defined eyebrow, that runs to their nostril it may likely be a cane toad. Look to see if you observe the large puffy sacs above their shoulders (the poison glands).
Myfwc.com has several videos and links to more information about these large invasive pests and can help you learn the differences between them and our highly beneficial native frogs and toads.