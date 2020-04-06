It really is the most transparent conspiracy in history because President Trump released the entire transcript of his phone call to the president of Ukraine and he knew many others were listening in. Anyone with half a brain can see there is nothing to it and everything was legal.
The democrats tried desperately to paint a picture that President Trump held up military aid to Ukraine in order to get dirt on his main political rival, Joe Biden. President Trump has no political rivals, especially Joe Biden.
Ukraine is known for being one of the most corrupt places on the planet and they’ve had a new president, President Zelensky, who the United States considers to be honest and on the same page as us. However, President Trump was concerned that the new president still had some of the corrupt players from the previous administration on his staff. President Trump just wanted to make sure this lethal military aid was not going to fall into the wrong hands.
By the way, does everyone realize that Obama did not give any military aid at all to Ukraine in their never-ending fight against Russia. None ever. No Dems cared all that time. Oh, he did give MRE’s and blankets. No quid pro quo.
The first time I heard that term, quid pro quo, was out of the mouth of one of the greatest actors ever, Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lector in “Silence of The Lambs.” Remember him saying it to Jody Foster as Clarice? He actually made that goofy-sounding phrase sound kind of cool in the movie because he is Anthony Hopkins.
Now, thanks to Adam Schiff and the Washington Dems, I’m sick of hearing it. It’s all a lie concerning President Trump or at least to those that can read. However, if you want to see and hear a real quid pro quo, watch the clip on Joe Biden threatening to hold back $1 billion in taxpayer aid money to the Ukraine energy sector and the natural gas company, Burisma, unless the prosecutor was fired that was investigating Burisma for major corruption.
Joe’s son, Hunter Biden, just happened to be on the board of Burisma. They paid Hunter very well too despite the fact he knew nothing about the product they produced and had no previous experience whatsoever in the energy sector. He was paid $83,000 a month to be exact. They also paid Hunter’s business partner on the board (the son of another politician) the same amount, but he bailed when he saw trouble coming. Hunter knew he would be protected and as Joe said, “Well, SOB, what do you know, the prosecutor was fired!” Now, there are quid pro quo’s everywhere.
I guarantee you there were a lot more than just Joe and his son financially benefiting from that “money tree.” Many in Washington turn a blind eye to this obvious “pay for play” scheme, not just because they are obsessed with impeachment but because it’s simply considered business as usual.
Attorney General Bill Barr or John Durham need to follow the money trail and I wish they would go back and find out what the hell happened with Uranium One and Hillary. Do people really know that the U.S. sold 20% of our uranium plus mining rights to Russia a few years back? Hillary and others profited greatly from that one.
What on earth could Russia need that much uranium for? Certainly, they don’t need any more nuclear weapons so I’m sure it’s just for nuclear power facilities. Oh, but Russia and Iran are allies and our main concern with Iran is to prevent them from producing nuclear weapons. You don’t think Russia would give or sell the uranium we sold them to Iran, do you?
Well, anyway, how about the British guy, Christopher Steele, who Hillary and the Dems paid for a totally fake, disgusting dossier he presented to them about Trump and prostitutes in Russia. He claims his source was a couple of drunk Russians in a bar. It’s being said now by credible sources that it was “democratic operatives” who in fact wrote the fake dossier. I guess Christopher Steele was the scapegoat. This makes a lot more sense as the twisted dossier goes along with the twisted mindset of these people.
This fake dossier was presented to the FISA court by the FBI as verified which sparked the go-ahead into spying on the Trump camp. The word is if you lie to the “almighty” FISA court, you go to jail, unless you are Jim Comey or Rod Rosenstein. No one knows who these “mystery” judges are in the FISA court but everyone knows they are useless to our legal system. Why? They are either incredibly ignorant, gullible and totally lack common sense or they are part of the corrupt Deep State. They will either be dissolved or replaced.
There were $30-$40 million taxpayer dollars wasted on this illegal fantasy investigation into Trump and Russia. Too bad that money wasn’t spent on our veterans or the homeless population in our country. We can never forget Obama being caught on an open mic (oops) telling Medvedev to tell Vladimir “I’ll have more flexibility after the election.”
Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler, etc., wake up every morning and go to bed every night obsessed with trying to tie President Trump to Russia. They are all doing exactly what Russia wants, to undermine Americans belief in our elections and our president. They in fact are the Russian assets in our government.
I think Adam Schiff has been hypnotized by them to do the dirty work, look at his eyes! The eyes of a lunatic. Nancy Pelosi is a robot that is being controlled by “the squad” and is shorting out on a regular basis.
The other day I saw a guy wearing what at first appeared to be a red MAGA hat. Upon closer inspection it did not say “Make America Great Again,” it said “Make Russia Great Again.” I suddenly thought of all the “eyebrow raising” occurences between the Washington Dems and Russia through the years and thought “Damn, his hat almost speaks the truth.” The only problem was it was red and should have been blue.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident.