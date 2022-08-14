The quacking alerted our cat that we had visitors at the bird feeder. She gazed incredulously from her perch inside the screen room at the chubby waddlers milling about. The mottled ducks had walked on over to see what we were offering and noisily poked about before waddling back towards the lake.
Common in freshwater wetlands, we see mottled ducks throughout our area. One of the dabbling ducks, they are named such for their nibbling feeding behavior. Watch for them on shallow ponds, dabbling their bills in the floating vegetation or upending their bodies to reach submerged plants. While they can dive, they rarely do and prefer shallower water bodies. Usually spotted in pairs, they remain as a “couple” for most of the year. Their buff-colored throat and head contrasts nicely against their beautifully marbled or “mottled” brown and tan plumage.
Occupying the same habitats, marshy ponds, as American black ducks and mallards, their unmarked “blonde” head can help you readily identify them. Mallards and black ducks will have darker, less warm plumage and striping or a darkish line through their eye region.
The bill of the mottled duck is bright yellow on the adult males and drab olive to orange on the female. This can help you determine which is the female if you’re fortunate enough to see this couple on a local lake, resting along a grassy shoreline or paddling about a retention pond adjacent to our local shopping complexes.
If you notice this attractive duck, take flight, the male’s speculum is a lovely denim blue. This bold, colorful, iridescent patch is part of the male duck’s secondaries. These are the second grouping of feathers on the upper, outside edge of the duck’s wing, closest to their bodies and adjacent to their primaries which are the feathers found on the wing tips.
Juvenile male mottled ducks can be confusing to identify as they are lacking some of the defined field marks of the adults. More of an overall mottled appearance, wings will appear grayish when in flight and they lack the blue speculum until maturity.