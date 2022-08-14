The quacking alerted our cat that we had visitors at the bird feeder. She gazed incredulously from her perch inside the screen room at the chubby waddlers milling about. The mottled ducks had walked on over to see what we were offering and noisily poked about before waddling back towards the lake.

Common in freshwater wetlands, we see mottled ducks throughout our area. One of the dabbling ducks, they are named such for their nibbling feeding behavior. Watch for them on shallow ponds, dabbling their bills in the floating vegetation or upending their bodies to reach submerged plants. While they can dive, they rarely do and prefer shallower water bodies. Usually spotted in pairs, they remain as a “couple” for most of the year. Their buff-colored throat and head contrasts nicely against their beautifully marbled or “mottled” brown and tan plumage.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Where mottled ducks and mallards overlap territories, hybridization is occurring so it’s possible to see some field marks of each of these species on one duck.