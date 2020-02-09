LAKE PLACID — Ever since he was a kid growing up in Lake Placid, JJ Smith Sr. liked fixing motors. What started off as pretty much lawn mower engines back then has evolved into golf carts, side-by-sides, ATV’s, and professional lawn equipment. Oh, and weed eaters.
So, it was only natural for him to move his operation into a 4,000-square-foot shop at 506 S. Main Ave., on the south end of the Town of Lake Placid. It’s simply called ‘The Mower Shop.’ Smith Sr.’s wife of 29 years, Ramona, wears the title of owner and can be found up front in the office.
Meanwhile, their son, JJ Jr., works out in the shop and is the head mechanic. Like his father, they are both certified to work on Briggs & Stratton and Kohler engines. Another family member is grandson, King Starcher, who is only 4 years old, but already shows his mechanical traits coming through.
The only non-family member is mechanic Cooper Menut, who moved to Lake Placid two years ago.
Together, they are proud of their fast turn-around time to get customers problems taken care of and their equipment back running again.
The Mower Shop is a dealer for Stens mower parts, plus Steeleng golf cart parts. They also carry USA Batteries for those electric golf carts and mowers. If you need new blades, belts, tires, or anything related to a mower, ATV, or cart, you can be sure they have them too.
JJ Smith Sr. says that what makes The Mower Shop different is that they offer free pickup and delivery to their customers. He goes on to say that most people don’t have access to a trailer, so he comes to them.
Not everyone can afford to buy a new golf cart, but they can get a nice refurbished one at The Mower Shop. They service both gas and electric models. In search of an ATV for the kids? Those they have brand new out of the box.
If you don’t know exactly how to find The Mower Shop, just give Ramona a call at 863-260-0006. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Closed on Saturdays until summer.