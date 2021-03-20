Picking up on the theme of criticism of corporate journalism from my last column. The unintended consequence of Fox’s sensationalized journalism is — and the devil is always in the unintended consequences of fools without insight or foresight — that, once reputable, network news agencies, were forced to dumb-down and sensationalize their narratives too. So to compete and attract viewers in order to satisfy their corporate owners, who’re concerned with profits instead of focusing on informing the public by scrutinizing our government, as well as corporations and the wealthy — local newspapers included.
Thereby betraying their raison d’être, which is to be a champion of ‘we the people’ by acting as a watchdog on the excesses and corruption of the rich and powerfully connected to our government. For we can place all the wealth and power into the hands of a select few, or we can have a democracy, but we can’t have both — as we now live in an oligarchy that most people are completely unaware of due to their want of knowledge, and greatly attributed to incompetent corporate journalism. Instead, corporate media focuses on individual politicians’ sexual mores; what a juvenile distraction, in accord with their oblivious and uncritical narrative of reality.
The consequence of corporate media’s dereliction of its constitutional duties is that America, the wealthiest nation in world history, needlessly and immorally has the highest poverty, homelessness and child poverty rates in the developed world (pre-Covid). But fools are indifferent to the suffering of others because Fox never mentions it, and rarely do other networks or mainstream media in general; thereby, all of this suffering goes grossly unrecognized by carefree mainstream America, which is unconscionable. While Reps continually support the 40 years of tax-cuts, bailouts and subsidies to the wealthy, worth tens of trillions of dollars, which just a small fraction thereof could’ve eradicated poverty and the suffering caused by it.
As well as provided healthcare for everyone, just like every other advanced but civilized nation; yet we savage Americans couldn’t care less about ‘the least of these’ or about our helpless children, and would rather just give everything to the rich and screw the poor — and I’m ashamed of our beastly apathy. And due to other nations’ providing healthcare to everyone, insanely high medical bills don’t drive their citizens into debt and bankruptcy. See, all of this suffering is completely unnecessary and unacceptable, it’s deplorable and outrageous; as smart peoples don’t allow the rise of predatorial capitalist monopolists to own and control their governments thru graft, nor allow them and the wealthy to rob their treasuries of $27 trillion either, folks, wake up!
Some people — who watch Fox, the worst of corporate journalism — have been brainwashed into believing that subsidizing the wealthy creates jobs, when corporate elites in past decades, in search of cheap slave labor, only off-shored our manufacturing base so that now nearly all jobs are created by small businesses. The rich only bought back their own stocks and deposited the rest in offshore tax-havens; thus the wasted tens of trillions of dollars did nothing to improve our nation, while Wall St. boomed and poverty skyrocketed as we deindustrialized. Therefore, we’ve allowed senseless corporate greed to cause our miserably failing to invest in our children’s future: in their education, healthcare, and by providing them with a modern infrastructure and a clean and healthy environment. Which is where our tax-dollars should’ve gone instead, as they justly do in civilized societies; not to mention the trillions wasted in fraudulent and unnecessary wars that are easy to get into but not to get out of, duh.
Prior to Reaganomics, when all of this corporate iniquity began in backlash to the New Deal (Reagan, a G.E. brainwashed corporate stooge), growth was spread out across all sectors of our economy, but ever since all of the growth has gone to the top 10%, and mostly to the top 1%. While the median wage remained stagnant; and if the minimum wage had kept up with inflation it would now be over $20 an hour. This contemptible iniquity is what the “Occupy Wall St.” protests were all about, which corporate media lambasted, naturally. Wake up people, for your children are well aware of the fact that our blind indifference has destroyed this country, our environment, and ‘their’ future; so at what point will our insane and disastrous debt leave ‘their’ America insolvent? Hypocrites and corporate stooges who constantly lie and deceive.
It’s not far off in the future, folks; we cannot continue down this crazily greedy, insane and ruinous highway leading to our children’s hell. Biden’s Covid-19 bill will alleviate some of the suffering, but we need to rescind Trump’s tax-cuts for the rich and reestablish progressive taxation. Reps claim that this relief bill is fiscally irresponsible, but where were their debt concerns when the Rep Senate and Trump gave $2 trillion to corporations and the wealthy, as they recklessly ran up the highest deficits and debt, in one term, in our nation’s history?
