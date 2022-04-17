The loud squawking sounded so much like a parrot that we immediately started looking around. What bird would be making so much noise? It only took a moment or two to listen then zero in on the large, bright green bird above.
Clearly out of place in this natural area we were walking through, this foot long boldly green parrot had a fully black head, as though it was hooded. Blue tail feathers were just barely visible, as was a bluish patch on its chest. It is noted they have red feathers on their thighs which can be seen when in flight. The black beak and black head feathers made the bird’s face difficult to see in the dappled light under the leaves, but the large flesh-colored feet and long claws were clearly visible as it preened.
The Nanday parakeet, as it is known in its natural range, is also referred to as the black-hooded conure. Native to South America, it is found in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Bolivia where it naturally populates open woods or grasslands. Introduced by accidental escape or natural disasters they now form wild populations in some regions. Bold and somewhat destructive to the natural habitats it overtakes, they are considered an invasive species in the wild.
At first, we only saw the one and wondered if it might be an escaped pet. Had its owner taken it to the beach and lost it somehow? That question was soon answered by the loud, raucous calling of others. Soon a flock of about 15 of the birds flew by and we realized this was a wild population of the small conures. This species is monomorphic, meaning there are no visual indicators to help you identify whether the bird is a male or female by sight, but we assumed this was a breeding population of birds. It made us think of the small group of green parrots we see around Lake Jackson from time to time.
Popular in the pet trade, these conures are talkative and capable of learning words and short phrases. We wondered what they might say about their feral life in Florida. Were they enjoying having free range to fly through the oaks and palms? Living near the ocean, I suspect the mild weather and sunny days to be to their liking. How the native wildlife felt about their competitive feeding and breeding would be another story.
Interestingly, feral flocks of Nanday conures are noted in Los Angeles, California, Miami and St. Petersburg, which is where we were on this day. There have even been flocks seen in Canada, attesting to their hardiness in the wild and perhaps their ability to disperse over long distances.