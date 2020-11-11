The people of this country have decided who should lead this country for the next four years, and the only one who "didn't get the memo" was Donald J. Trump. It can be assumed that the 71 million that voted for Trump were all good Trumpers while the inference being that the 75 million that voted for Biden were all corrupt and illegal voters. Not being a mathematician, I really think that defies the law of probabilities.
Trump is absolutely being a petulant child by not conceding this election, but as we know, the man does not know the meaning of coming in second to anything. To quote Mitt Romney, "the man does not have a reasonable relationship to the truth."
You can bet that the transfer of power to Biden is not going to go well. Trump still has close to three months to create havoc in this country and apparently he will.
You may remember when the Clintons left the White House they took a truck full of furniture with them, which they had to return. How embarrassing was that? Well, I wouldn't put marking up the walls with graffiti past Trump.
Democracy was given another chance, so let's see what we can do with it.
Hal Graves
Sebring