The National Day of Prayer event hosted by the County Clerk of Courts Jerome Kazsubowski has been a topic of debate recently. A recent opinion piece claimed it was a breach of the Establishment Clause and attacked the county for hosting the event on their property. Historically, any event involving any aspect of religion in the government has been an extremely controversial topic. I can imagine a modest amount of readers were around when Engel v. Vitale ruled that school prayer was unconstitutional.
When it came to the issue of the National Day of Prayer Event, the Establishment Clause seemed to be the easiest and most obvious choice to make the event seem unconstitutional. The clause states that Congress is prohibited establishing an official religion or prohibiting a person’s right to worship their own. However, purely looking at the event from a legal standpoint and not using my own religious beliefs, there was no reason for the event to be attacked in the manner it was.
While the establishment clause does prohibit the government from forcing religion or promoting one over the other, the National Day of Prayer event does neither of these. Similar practices happen everyday, all across this nation, and have been upheld by the Supreme Court. In both Marsh v. Chamber and Town of Greece v. Galloway, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing prayers before legislative operations. These situations are more tricky to handle due to the fact that the invocations were held directly before government operations, but the National Day of Prayer was even more removed from the government. No one was forced to attend and people were not sitting through the event while waiting for a county legislative meeting.
Furthermore, if one were to look at the Supreme Court’s application of the Establishment Clause, one would see that the application becomes less lenient in more mature settings. Educational settings tend to have a greater expectation of compliance, which is why religion in schools is prohibited. On the contrary, government functions with adults means that those in attendance have greater free will and can refrain from participating.
To attempt to label an event, which is sanctioned by Congress and has legal precedence, as unconstitutional requires more than invoking the Establishment Clause and attacking religion itself. We live in a county that is predominately of Christian faith, but that does not mean that the National Day of Prayer was meant to exclude the minority that is not.
It is true that each American has the choice to participate in any religion of their choosing or none at all. However, just as much as that it is your choice to involve religion in your life, it is your choice to attend the National Day of Prayer event. Jerome Kazsubowksi did not deserve the backlash he received for hosting the event, considering the positive feedback received from those in attendance. As long as he does not cross the line between an open prayer event and establishing a county religion, he should continue the event for the community to enjoy.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.