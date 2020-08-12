I have been a resident of Lake Placid for nearly 60 years. I have known Kaylee Tuck and family about as long as I can remember. Given her family roots, she has been exposed to problems in local government and law enforcement since she was old enough to sit at the dinner table. She has acquired an education that surpasses anything needed to hold the position she is running for. Her age is merely a number. As the old saying goes, the new broom does the most sweeping.
I know from my own experience, I was put in management at an auto dealer at the age of 22. It was a difficult chore considering most of the people in my charge were at least twice my age. I had to work twice as hard to prove I was worthy to hold this position. In time they all came to respect my ability. I'm sure it will be the same with Kaylee.
I don't know Mr. Hancock personally. He is obviously a model family man and businessman. I have to wonder with all of his personal involvement, does he really have time for us? Rumor has it that he is against our Second Amendment rights to bear arms. With all the unrest in the country today, my ability to defend myself and family is very important to me. Kaylee however is supported by the NRA. As a veteran and a voter, I have the right to vote and I feel Kaylee Tuck is the right person for the job.
Robert H. Seeber
Lake Placid