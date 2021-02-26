SEBRING — The Highlands County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch #5087 has a fresh face and voice in its new president Angel Wiggins. Wiggins was voted and sworn in by the NAACP members just after the new year.
Wiggins’ presidency was preceded by a term as vice president last year.
“I am bringing fresh blood to the branch and a more tech savvy awareness that will appeal to the 21- to 50-year-old age bracket,” Wiggins said. “It’s what I am geared toward.”
Wiggins said most of the presidents before her were born and raised in Highlands County and are “steeped in tradition.” Wiggins was born here, but raised in New York.
“I want to make sure we are visible and current with the times,” she said.
Wiggins wants the community to know the NAACP Branch #5087 is there to give them a platform for their concerns.
“We want to give the community a chance to sign up and be involved,” Wiggins said.
Another goal Wiggins has for the branch is to increase a diverse membership. On average, there are about 60 members. Wiggins wants the branch to become more visible so those moving to the area or potential new members know where to find them.
Anyone can join the branch, Wiggins said. The branch members include Haitians, African Americans, Latinos, Caucasians and mid-Eastern Americans. Applications can be found on Facebook at Highlands County NAACP #5087, email for an application at Hcnaacp5087@gmail.com or call 863-434-1612. There is a $30 application fee. The meetings are being held virtually because of COVID-19 at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month.
Another major aspect of Wiggins’ plans will be to educate the community on important matters, including politics and health care. Wiggins gave the example of Political Action Chair Patricia Henderson working with Supervisor of Election Penny Ogg to ensure they are aware of every election and can share the information with the communities throughout the county.
“When I see the Black and brown turnout at the polling place, it’s scary,” Wiggins said. The idea is to inform the Black and brown communities about any elections and candidates, what they stand for and what the candidates have done in their history as politicians.
“We will be heard and that is from the school house to the polling place,” Wiggins said.
A major campaign to educate the Black and brown communities regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out soon. Religion Affairs Chair Susie Johnson will be heading that campaign along with Health Care Chair Davette Thompson. As a team, they will address the disparity of vaccines in African Americans and Hispanics to their white counterparts.
“Disparity will be eliminated to some degree; ultimately it will be up to that person,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins also said people had to feel safe in their hearts and physically.
“Safe places start in religious community leaders and matriarchs; they are what make the Black and brown communities safe,” Wiggins said.
Details on the vaccination campaign will be announced soon.
Highlands County NAACP #5087 is run by a board and has several committees:
•President — Angel Wiggins
•1st Vice President — Aisha Alayande
•2nd Vice President — Daniel Paige
•Secretary — Davette Thompson
•Treasurer — Beverley Nolton
Committee chairs:
•Veterans Affairs Chair — Al Nolton
•Religious Affairs Chair — Susie Johnson
•Healthcare Chair — Davette Thompson
•Membership — Brenda Gray
•Political Action — Patricia Henderson
•Education — Robin Smith
•WIN (Women in NAACP) — Dorothy Hinson
•At Large Member/ Board Advisor — George Miller