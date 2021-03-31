Blaspheme of the Holy Spirit, the only sin according to Jesus that cannot be forgiven. Matthew 12:31; Luke 12:10; Mark 3:28-30 KJV. How many people today who are in anguish over this and constantly in conflict with themselves. You blaspheme the Holy Spirit; you will be condemned forever in the lake of fire. Can this be so?
Let’s look carefully at the three places in the Bible of the above-mentioned scriptures. We must first understand the time, who Jesus is speaking to and the circumstances. In Luke 12:10, Jesus is talking to some gathered people and the disciples starting in verse 1 and warns them of the Pharisees and tells them not to be afraid of the ones who seek to kill the body but, to worry what God would do not just to the body but, the soul. In verse 10, he specifically states he that blasphemeth the Holy Spirit, will not be forgiven. So, he is speaking in the time before the cross in his earthly ministry to the lost sheep that he was sent to minister to, the lost sheep being Israel.
Now, let’s look at Mark 3:28-30, to see if we can dig deeper into this. He states the same as in Luke but, in verse 30, he adds a caveat, because, they meaning the Pharisees have said, that Jesus has an unclean spirit meaning he has a demon. Now, let’s examine Matthew 12:31, 32. Jesus, pretty much says the same as in Luke and Mark but, look at verse 32, he adds another caveat, “one shall not be forgiven in this world or the world to come.” What Jesus is saying is in the “TIME” of his earthly ministry, in that world and the world in the “TIME” that he will re-appear and be Kings of Kings, Lord of Lords in the 1000 millennial period.
According to the first caveat mentioned above, one must blaspheme the Holy Spirit to him in his presence which was then during his earthly ministry and during the 1000 millennial kingdom, the world to come, not now, since after the cross. During the Church grace period which started after the cross and is still now, you can’t blaspheme the Holy Spirit. So, stop worrying during this 2000 years of the grace period which will soon end and where human history will enter the seven-year tribulation period. Salvation is believing first, that you are no good and a sinner, Romans 3:23; KJV; and believing what Christ done on the cross for you 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV; and finally having faith in his shed blood for the remissions of your sins, past, present and future sins. Done deal, with NO WORKS FROM YOU, Ephesians 2:8,9, KJV.