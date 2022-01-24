In New York harbor stands Lady Liberty, a gift from our cherished ally, the French. She holds in one hand a book of laws and in the other a torch to light the way for immigrants coming to America. For almost 250 years the United States has attracted men and women willing to work hard to improve our nation.
If she could, she would shake her head at the words and actions purposed by xenophobic blowhards today towards “the other.” Many today would tear down the very foundation that has made our country great. There is no way to make America great again while ignoring and honoring the role immigrants have played in our history.
Without immigrants the United States would never have achieved Manifest Destiny. There were not enough people to populate the lands stolen from the First Americans. The US eagerly welcomed those willing to come from Europe. Shamefully, at the same time, migration from Asia and nations to our south was severely restricted. That kind of blind discrimination is also being postulated today against those perceived as not like ourselves. It hurt America in the past and it will hurt America today.
“The Other” – made up of of Irish, Japanese, Italian, Chinese and German background – make everything about our community better.
Having our defeated president declare that immigrants are rapists and murders was an embarrassment. Calling for America to forget our better angels and listen to dark demons, #45 issued a ban on Muslim travel into our country. Foreign leaders around the world breathed a sigh of relief when #45 lost in a legitimate electoral landslide. Even #45 doesn’t believe the Big Lie.
As we are the ‘land of the free,’ we should act the part. Freedom is not conditional based on heritage.
Horace Markley
Sebring