As my paddle broke the sparkling blue waters of a spring-fed river, I watched the wooded shoreline for wildlife. I had heard trilling calls the evening before and hoped I’d get lucky enough to see the ornate wood duck.
This outing would not disappoint as surprisingly, I soon saw wood ducks streaming by in family groups in and out of the waving grasses lining the river’s edges. Males and females zip in the opposite direction of the current, ducklings swimming so close to the mother that they appear attached at the hip. When the males turned to the sunlight, the effect of their feathers was dazzling.
Male wood ducks remind me of decorative pottery. With heavy white lines separating blocks of bold purple, emerald green and gold plumage, their bright red eye and bill, blue cheeks and helmet-like head crest make them unmistakable. So brightly patterned and marked, they serve as a good distraction to predators who might otherwise focus on the females or ducklings.
Females are also lovely to regard, but much drabber in appearance with golden brown bodies and a grayish head outfitted with a large white marking around the eye. Colorful patches of denim blue feathers with a white line are also easily visible on the female. Even juveniles will have lots of colorful feathers as do the males following breeding season.
A cavity nester, this duck can be found throughout Florida in wooded rivers and ponds which provide plenty of nesting opportunities. Dead trees, known as snags, offer hollowed out sections where this duck can nest. Man-made nesting boxes created from plywood and appearing similar to large boxy bird houses can provide opportunities where tree cover is scarce.
If you see these boxes or consider the height of snags, you might believe they are far too high for use, but the height provides safety from predators. Ducks do not create their own natural cavities for nesting but will use natural cavities from rot or excavated cavities from other birds such as woodpeckers. Ducklings will hatch and within days be drawn by mother’s kuk-kuk-kuk calls to plunge from the safety of the nest to the ground or river below. Surprisingly, nest cavities are sometimes quite a distance, up to a mile, from a water source.
If you live on the water, why not consider adding a wood duck box to your shoreline? Listen for the “oo-eek” calls of the females or watch for the colorful males bobbing by. Ducklings are fluffy bits of adorableness in tawny browns and yellows numbering up to a dozen in a brood.