If you are enjoying your new year’s start with a little more outdoor time, have you noticed the often present, equally overlooked dualistic world of our lichens?
Existing in a specialized biological relationship not unlike that of our human family units, plants known as lichens are an example of a mutually beneficial relationship known as symbiosis. Much like the give and take of those living together in our world, this peculiar “combination” of fungi and algae is made up of a fungus that provides the structure on which an alga resides. Not only a freeloader, but the algae also then utilize the process of photosynthesis to produce food for both organisms.
Found in squamulose (think scale-like), crustose (think clinging or crusting), foliose (like foliage or leafy) and fruticose (“shrubby”), lichens are mind boggling in both their prevalence and variety. A subject of ongoing study, new species are being identified each year. They are found clinging to railings or rocks, rising through leaf litter on a hiking trail or even dangling from a tree limb. Some resemble a smear of paint while others are like a tiny forest when viewed up close. The fruticose varieties are popping up for arts and crafts or even being used to decorate pet tanks, but how much do you know about them?
Some are soft and squishy to the touch, others rough or quite brittle. They are also categorized and grouped together as microlichens and macrolichens according to their minute forms and sometimes larger, leafy sizing. Climate, moisture, sun exposure and nutrients all play a role in how quickly they grow and multiply.
As a combination of a fungi and green algae or blue-green algae, you might be surprised to see them in a wide range of colors such as red, yellow, green, gray or white. In September of 2019, the North American Lichen checklist included over 5,000 species, nearly double the number of the first checklist created in the 1950s with more research ongoing.
Being good barometers of air quality and ecosystem health, lichens serve as excellent environmental indicators. An abundance and variety of lichens would point to the health of the forest surroundings, and the decline perhaps serve as a warning sign of decline.
As the new year begins, look around and see how many you can find – even right around your home – or in the natural communities you visit.