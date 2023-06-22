A rare sighting occurred recently as a busload of thrift store shoppers, also known as “thrifters,” descended June 8 onto Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Thrift Store in Lake Placid.
Some 20 touring thrifters from Naples disembarked their tour bus to “Welcome Thrifting Bus Tours” signs and the smiling faces of staff and volunteers in Lake Placid. Guided thrift store tours are a growing trend and Highlands County has caught the collective eye of the guides at Thrifting Bus Tours in Naples.
These treasure hunters certainly brought their enthusiasm and tourist dollars with them. The first destination was Nu-Hope Thrift Store where they were given “Visit Lake Placid” guides from The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush and Administrative Assistant Nicole Strout. The guides are chock full of information on the treasures to be had in the tiny town.
Thrift store manager Elaine White was thrilled with the tour bus visit. It clearly showed to the shoppers and tour bus business owner Virginia Barnidge, who said White, her staff and volunteers went above and beyond making everyone feel special.
“They gave us such a nice reception,” Barnidge said.
Nu-Hope Resource Development Director Laurie Murphy boarded the bus before the shoppers got off and thanked the guests for patronizing Nu-Hope. She also told the ladies and bus driver how the thrift store helps fund the non-profit that helps seniors to age in place and provide services for the elderly. Murphy set up a treasure hunter photo opportunity booth and took pictures of all the patrons with their booty.
Nu-Hope has everything from books to clothing, household items and furniture to medical equipment and more. White’s regular customers affectionately call the store, “Lake Placid’s Walmart.” White always has a smile on her face and greets most customers by name.
Missy Eshbaugh from the west coast was invited by her friend Mickie Wood and was glad she accepted.
“This brings back childhood memories for me,” Eshbaugh said. “It’s sentimental and brings me joy.”
As much as the shoppers like the store, the volunteers love the place too. Nu-Hope volunteer G.G. Gonzalez found a fur stole and a fun hat to model in the photo booth.
“The treasures you find at Nu-Hope,” Gonzalez pretended she was on the cat walk.
She values the store and her fellow volunteers.
“When my son Val passed away, I couldn’t stay at home,” Gonzalez said. “They give me hope here and have become family.”
“It’s a home away from home, because everybody here loves it and feels at home here,” Nu-Hope volunteer Lisa Thacker said.
Peditra Jenkins may not have arrived on the bus, but everyone knows the Nu-Hope shopper. She explained why she shops there seemingly daily.
“The deals,” Jenkins said. “The people are nice. Everyone here holds the baby (her infant son). It’s retail therapy. I love the thrill of a thrift store.”
Barnidge said some of the women were able to visit the New Beginnings Thrift Store and the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative. Despite the morning rain, some ladies got to take in some of the town’s famous murals located nearby.
When it was time to say goodbye, the bus headed north to the Secret Gardens Winery, to sip, chat and ponder their purchases. Tour Bus Bingo and a catered lunch were a couple of the trip’s highlights.
“Oh my gosh, it was beautiful,” Barnidge said.
The next stop was to downtown Sebring to the Habitat Restore. They made purchases from small items to exercise equipment. The thrift store helps fund the non-profit organization that helps people move into homes.
Thrifting Bus Tours travels all over Florida bringing shoppers on their journey for a bargain. Owner Barnidge and her mother always enjoyed thrifting and would drive to different locations. Unfortunately, many times the stores were closed. She told her mom that there should be tours to avoid the problem.
“I have the best job in the world,” she exclaimed. “It makes me so happy to see the stores get the business and the people finding treasures they are excited about. We will be back,” Barnidge said.
Barnidge is thinking of creating a tour that would leave from Highlands County. For more information visit thriftingbustours.com.