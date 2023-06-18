A rare sighting occurred recently as a busload of thrift store shoppers, also known as “thrifters,” descended June 8 onto Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Thrift Store in Lake Placid.

Some 20 touring thrifters from Naples disembarked their tour bus to “Welcome Thrifting Bus Tours” signs and the smiling faces of staff and volunteers in Lake Placid. Guided thrift store tours are a growing trend and Highlands County has caught the collective eye of the guides at Thrifting Bus Tours in Naples.

