This home is at 6914 CR 17S in Sebring. It’s priced for $229,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Are you looking for the perfect lake house? This two-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 2011; with a one car detached garage and a shed for additional storage. It’s situated on an oversized lot with lakefront access to Red Beach.
It has been freshly painted, new laminate flooring throughout, walk-in showers, high vanities, window treatments and a metal roof. It has an open porch area to sit, relax and enjoy an awesome view of the lake.
There is power, water and a septic hookup for an RV in the back of the property. Irrigation and well pump included. Lots of space for all of your toys.
Red Beach Lake offers approximately 225 acres, and a maximum depth of 17 feet, great for fishing, boating, swimming, public boat ramp and picnic area close by.
This home is move-in ready and is perfect for a permanent resident looking to downsize or a winter resident wanting a low maintenance, inexpensive Florida home. If you want a piece of paradise in a quiet neighborhood and room to roam, this property will satisfy all of these needs. Don’t let this one pass you by.
For additional information or a private viewing, contact Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridapropeties.com
MLS #276271