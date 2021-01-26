In 2021, Black History Month is Feb. 1 to March 1.
He was the first African American to host a TV series in the 1950s but he was famous before that for his soft baritone. Nat King Cole was born in 1919 and died in 1965 of cancer. In his 45 years he became known for many songs (“Mona Lisa,” “L-O-V-E,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right”). Although he sang to Black and white audiences, some of each race found reasons to criticize him but he always remained a gentleman. After all, he was the king!
A little known fact – he sang in German, Portuguese, Italian and Spanish. He wanted to bring pleasure to the whole world. The only language he knew was English so how did he do it? By rote (memorizing by repetition).
Example: “Quizas means “perhaps,” “Quizas means “perhaps.” Phonetically “quizas” is pronounced like “key sos.”
He so admired the Latin culture and had friends from Mexico, Brazil and Cuba. He recorded three albums in Spanish. He was the personification of brotherhood.
Mary Ann Sotero
Lake Placid