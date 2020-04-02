SEBRING — The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to make changes: how and where we work, shop, and entertain. In these uncertain times, there is another aspect that should be considered or perhaps updated: powers of attorney and living wills.
Having a durable power of attorney, a medical power of attorney and a living will are practical ways of managing life on your own terms even if one becomes incapacitated. Charlotte Stone, owner and lawyer at Stone Law Group P.L., concentrates on estate planning, elder law, probate and trust administration.
The durable power of attorney is vital, according to Stone. The durable power of attorney puts a trusted person in charge of someone’s affairs if they become incapacitated from a mental or physical condition.
“It allows someone to pay your bills, get the mail, maybe apply for public benefits such as Medicaid,” Stone said. “You cannot assume your spouse will have durable POA because of HIPAA. This is even more important than a will.”
She explained that without a will, the estate would eventually go to the spouse, then children. Stone also said business owners and solo practitioners such as lawyers, landscapers and others should have a durable power of attorney in case they cannot perform their jobs anymore, so an appointed person could cover the business for them.
The “sister” document would be a medical power of attorney. This document allows an appointed person to consent for treatment, sign medical releases and obtain medical records.
The next document to be considered is a living will. This allows a person to live according to their own wishes. The living will lays out specifically the measures you want or don’t want taken to keep you alive or simply made comfortable, including whether or not you want to be resuscitated or not.
“The hospital administration will want to keep you alive as long as possible,” Stone said.
Other advice Stone gave is to choose two trusted people who are best suited to make the decisions on your behalf. Stone said there should always be a back up in case something happened to the primary person. Do not simply go by birth order of the children. For example, the first child may be an accountant but a younger child may have medical training and might be the better person for a medical POA.
Stone said it’s good if the person can get a will done at the same time as the powers of attorney, but if it is not possible, the powers of attorney offer protection. In addition, any account, such as savings or checking, that is opened should have a beneficiary listed. Because situations change, revisiting POAs and wills should be done every three to five years.
Stone said internet law sites may be able to do a will or POA. She thinks having a professional to talk to in the state where client lives is the best way to draw up important documents in order to make sure what is written is what the client intends.
“I do what I do because I love what I do,” Stone said. “I have seen the horrific results, even from friends, because they have not planned properly.”