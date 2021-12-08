Recently I made some homemade vanilla eggnog and used freshly grated whole nutmeg. It really does make a difference if you grate a whole nutmeg versus regular powdered nutmeg spice. The flavor is incredibly richer with the former. The recipe is posted at my website, but the point is nutmeg is a super interesting spice with tons of health benefits.
But you may not realize it naturally contains a compound that can get you a tad bit high. It’s called the nutmeg high. The psychoactive properties of nutmeg might explain why that one relative gets all weird after Thanksgiving dinner, which often contains a recipe with nutmeg.
Nutmeg has compounds in it that impact the brain and for sensitive individuals it may be a little too much. The worst part is that children and teens are usually the ones getting into trouble with nutmeg because the nutmeg challenge trend started on a popular social media app called TikTok.
The results have been devastating and led to some fatalities.
Before you go and trash the nutmeg in your home, I want to tell you that the myristicin is in your parsley, anise, cinnamon, clove, fennel, parsley, and star anise, and basil. There’s just not that much in those other spices. And moreover, the kids trying to trip off the myristicin aren’t going for those other herbs, they’re looking in the cabinet for the nutmeg.
Nutmeg has medicinal properties that make it a delicious, health-giving spice. It is known to help with sleep, blood pressure, inflammation, stomach problems, and pain. It’s a strong anti-inflammatory and has anti-tumorigenic properties. I don’t want to scare you away from nutmeg when it is a superfood. It even improves memory and if used correctly in recipes, it will enhance the flavor of any dish.
Using it properly is key. Recipes call for small amounts, usually one-quarter or half of a teaspoon to the batter or soup you’re making. It’s a very tiny amount compared to the whole recipe. But kids and some adults are being dumb and taking a whole teaspoon, and sometimes up to a tablespoon or two. This can lead to fatal consequences depending on the individual.
The psychoactive compounds in nutmeg spice put the sympathetic nervous system into action, and this can cause fight or flight symptoms. In excess, one may experience dry mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, confusion and heart rhythm abnormalities. If there is a pre-existing heart condition, even a teaspoon or two can be fatal.
The difficulty is that the LSD-like effects don’t occur right away, the spice is fully ingested and absorbed into the bloodstream before the dreadful situation presents itself symptomatically. Eventually one may experience toxic effects such as dizziness, vertigo, tachycardia, hallucinations, disorientation to time and space, depersonalization, dysphoria, nausea/vomiting, and more.
Nutmeg is easily a superfood, with tremendous health benefits. When abused it can lead to intoxication. Please read your recipes carefully and keep an eye on what your kids or grandkids are watching on social media.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.