The question no one wants to answer
On Oct. 5th the Sebring City Council voted unanimously to annex the half of the old Harder Hall Golf Course not already in the city. Why was this done? Because the seller and the mystery buyer wanted it so. Why was it so important for the buyer to have the property in the city? Because then he would be able to have city water and sewer. Why is this important? Because even though everyone is trying to reassure the good residents of Harder Hall that the property is zoned residential.
The problem is that with sewers, the developer (mystery buyer) could build multi-family dwellings. If the goal was single family homes there would be no need for sewers as most housing in Harder Hall does fine with septic systems on lots of 1/4 of an acre. However, with sewers, the developer will be able build more housing (apartments, condos, townhouses) on less land. That means more congestion, more noise, more litter, and possibly more crime in what is currently a nice, desirable community.
The Sebring City Council doesn’t care about Harder Hall’s Highlands County residents. The zoning board will approve any changes that the developer will want.
I asked several times. Why is it so important that the property be annexed? Because more money can be made for all involved and to hell with the good citizens of Harder Hall.
Rocco Mazza
Sebring