Mr. Rousch, of all the things you have experienced during the high school aviation class, what is your best memory?” A small group of us were at the end of class and I was sharing with a few students around the table how our program is expanding next year and it all started 20 years ago at Lake Placid High School. There are so many amazing memories and moments, it is hard to pick one, but I did.
Early on, while at Lake Placid High School, we were working with the local Radio Controlled (RC) model airplane club as we built and flew RC planes behind the high school. Most of the RC club members were retired and older. The two age groups of high schoolers and “old farts” got on really well and we all had lots of fun learning and flying. I was teaching the unit on FAA pilot licenses, and pulled mine out for the students to see. One of the RC club members took out his, which was on a rather worn piece of paper. It was signed by Orville Wright. That made an impression on everyone.
There have been so many other memories such as having lunch with Harrison Ford at the Sebring Airport Café when he came to Lockwood Aviation to seek guidance on the AirCam he was building, developing a friendship with Patty Wagstaff and Story Musgrave and many other notable and famous people involved in aviation. Those things were nice, but really the biggest thrills have been seeing the excitement, grins and wide-eyed expressions of the first flight of a young person on an EAA Young Eagle flight. That is pure magic and often leads them to options and opportunities they had never before considered.
We are expanding the options and opportunities for more of our school youth next year. The curriculum is expanding to add the FAA Remote Pilot License certification. We will continue with the aviation curriculum and the construction of an aircraft. Access to flight training scholarships and Young Eagle flights will also be available.
We will be enrolling 14 high school students from each high school, and adding additional co-op/work-study positions at the Sebring Airport. We expect to have 50 students participating in the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy. We are also adding two teachers – one each from Sebring and Avon Park High Schools to be instructors in the Academy. They will accompany the students to the Sebring Regional Airport where we conduct the Academy program on Monday and Wednesday mornings and then work with the students on the “C” days at their own high school. Any teacher interested in those positions should contact their principal. Students who are interested in enrolling in the Academy should contact their guidance counselor for the application.
Reminder: Our pancake breakfast is tomorrow at the EAA building through Gate 24. We are also providing EAA Young Eagle flights. This is where youth between the ages of 8 and 17 can take a free ride in an aircraft with an EAA volunteer pilot. Youth will receive a certificate documenting their flight, have their name entered in the World’s Largest Log Book at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. They will also receive a link to participate in training online for the FAA Private Pilot Ground School. There is a change on how youth are registered for Young Eagle flights. We now register youth in advance online by going to this link: youngeaglesday.org/Click on March 13, Sebring to register.
The online registration provides an option of selecting a time for the Young Eagle flight and provides our volunteer pilots an idea of how many youth are registered to fly so we have enough pilots and planes available. The online registration helps the whole process go smoother.
We all have endured the challenges over the past year, and as we make the small steps to begin to return to our new normal, come out and join us for some of the best pancakes around. Of course, I’m biased, but I know you will have a good time. See you tomorrow.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.