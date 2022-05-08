Living near a small lake, our mornings are filled with birdsong and the fluttering of various species around our seed feeder. Amidst the darting in and out of small sparrows, various woodpeckers and blue jays, the red-winged blackbirds have begun to visit regularly.
Feeding naturally on insects, fruits, small aquatic creatures, along with waste grain, they take readily to feeders. Quite vocal, the melodious o-ka-lee resounding through the mornings and afternoons is delightful. Common around any area where marshy wetlands or ponds and lakes are part of the landscape, they are also found near agricultural properties.
The beauty of this robin-sized member of the Icteridae family rests firmly on the male with his shiny sooty plumage and brightly marked epaulets. These bold red and yellow “shoulder” patches increase in brilliance as the bird matures and ages. Seen most remarkedly when he is demonstrating his territorial defense, males are always vocal and gregarious. Whether they are showing off to defend from other blackbirds, advertising for a mate or displaying their prowess to maintain their territory, the way the male raises, lowers, displays or moves those colorful patches communicates volumes to the other males. Males are also known to conceal or lower their epaulets to avoid sparking aggression from other blackbirds while communally feeding.
Females tend to be shy and are less apt to even be noticed. In fact, you may not even realize that this lovely brown and chestnut-streaked bird often sneaking about the brush is the mate of the showy male. Look around if you see the bold males and search for the streaked female. You can distinguish her from other drab birds by the whitish and brown striping through her eye region and similar bill shape and size of the male.
This species builds low, hidden nests in marshy wetlands or in the vegetation at the edges of ponds or lakes. The female first creates an intricate woven nest platform using strips of plant materials. She then builds a small bowl onto this using decaying vegetation and mud. This nesting bowl is layered with softer grasses before she lays her eggs. Allowing for “messy” sections of vegetation around ponds and lakes in our urban developments can help ensure wildlife is able to utilize the resource for breeding and enhance our chances for nature experiences.