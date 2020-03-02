It is on every major news station, every social media site, and the topic of discussion wherever you go: the COVID-19, popularly referred to as the Coronavirus.
Major news stations are offering nonstop coverage as to the new cases and where the disease has appeared. Coronavirus-related tweets are trending on Twitter and posts about the disease are found on nearly every social media site. Even the stock market is reacting to the disease as the Dow Jones dropped approximately 3,500 points in just five days.
Being a 16-year-old, constantly reading about the Coronavirus sends chills down my spine. However, it really is not the disease itself that makes me fearful but rather the amount of times I have read about it. You cannot escape seeing the word coronavirus each time you turn on the television or open your phone.
It has come to a point where the fear of the disease is just increasing because of how much it is covered. So, could this nonstop information actually be hurting us?
Let me make it clear, in no way am I implying this disease is not a threat to a person’s well-being and their life. It is something that is clearly taking its toll on human lives and has caused a lot of damage. What I am saying is that the damage it is doing to society is being multiplied due to the fear from the nonstop media coverage.
Instead of offering this constant coverage, news channels should be spreading positive information, such as how to properly wash hands or cleanliness tips. In any outbreak, spreading fear truly does nothing but cause a panic. When you spread valuable information, you can at least cut off a potential transmission into an uninfected population. Any rampant disease like the coronavirus depends on a way to spread, so getting information to keep it from doing has a real positive impact. For a community like ours that is expecting a major influx of international tourism, this information is much more needed than just an updated death toll. Helpful information saves lives; fear causes panic.
I understand these major news stations want to have as many viewers as possible and one way they can achieve this is by playing into people’s fear. However, it is outright wrong to do so for the corporation’s gain. These stations should look at how news outlets treated former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was forced to walk with knee braces. President Roosevelt asked the media not to reveal his immobility, as he feared that seeing a disabled president would be taken as a sign of weakness and damage the presidency. While many news outlets could have published the photos and have blown up in popularity, they understood that the nations were more important than their personal gain. Modern outlets should be following this same behavior. Getting higher TV ratings by playing into the average American’s fear is not a smart business move, is it a morally wrong decision.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.