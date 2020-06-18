"Black Lives Matter" doesn't mean that no other lives matter. It's a shorthand for "Black Lives Matter Just As Much As Other Lives And It's Time We Recognized That."
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 10:47 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.