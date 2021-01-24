Susan Roberts and Robbie Smith have taken their business sense, crafting experience and artist talents and created ‘The Red Easel,’ a craft studio that opened on Jan. 16 in Sebring.
They are co-owners who have complimentary talents and experience that will help them be successful in a business tailored to appeal to most people in our new world of normal.
Their open house allowed people to view the new studio, look at some sample projects, take a peek at what classes will be offered and enter to win a raffle prize. There were also some very fancy and delicious treats available as well.
“I’m excited that we are going to offer something called “Create ‘N Take’ days,” said Roberts. “We’ll post what days you can just stop in, anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and just create something. Maybe it’s a gift for someone or something fun for yourself.
“We’ll have different types and shapes of word, paints and stains, stencils and more so you can be very creative. Think outside the box!”
Sandy Hartman and Susan Varela visited the open house. Both ladies are very talented and have created their own art at home.
“Sandy’s very good with watercolors. Her works are quite lovely,” said Varela.
“Susan does some beautiful work with glass ornaments,” added Hartman.
Both ladies say they also like working with alcohol ink and even Mandela type designs. They are interested in future class offerings.
The Flores sisters, Carolina, Angelica and Virginia attended. “We’re really looking forward to the classes here.”
Cousins Bonnie Whitt and Linda Eaton were looking around at the creative projects they could work on.
“Bonnie does everything. Her husband calls her the ‘professional crafter’. She decided to drag me along. I’m glad I came.” said Eaton.
Some of the ladies were asking about setting up a Girl’s Night Out event for their group.
“You can create something on canvas, wood or metal,” explained Roberts. “We have all the supplies and stencils. You can set up this type of event with or without snacks and beverages.”
The Red Easel is still looking for some instructors, so if you are artistic or have a crafting talent, please contact Roberts or Smith. They are anxious to get the classes started.
Some of their upcoming classes are Origami (Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.), an Advanced Knitting Workshop (held on Feb. 9, 16, 23) and a decorative Wood Sign class (Jan. 21). In the Wooden Sign class you’ll be able to stain or paint the wood. There are a pair of deer antlers and where they come together, you can put flowers or other decorations. Underneath the antlers, it will say ‘I love you deerly’.
So much more is planned like rock painting for kids, basic knitting and crocheting, small furniture redo, assemblage art, beading, mosaics, calligraphy, stained glass, oil and acrylic, just to name a few.
The Red Easel is located at 155 US Highway 27, Suite 3B in Sebring. It’s located behind the yellow Internal Medicine office, directly south of the Chamber of Commerce.
Their location has ample space inside for social distancing and for parking outside.
Their email is havefun@theredeaselstudio.com; website www.theredeaselstudio.com; phone number 863-271-9506; Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheRedEasel.
There will be classes for all ages and all levels of ability. Check for class dates and times as more will be added frequently.