Meandering up and down over sandhills of the Lake Wales Ridge, we enjoyed uncommon views of rolling hills spotty with green vegetation. A strong breeze and clouding sky offered respite from the blazing sun on this 100-degree heat index of a day.
The nature trail was thick with trilling insects. I compared it to walking through the food section of a grocery store. This open forest was producing massive numbers of invertebrates for consumption.
Grasshoppers, fat from gorging on the herb layer, bounced off us as we made our way past. Fleeing in hopper-like fashion, their erratic vaulting felt like we were being pelted with popcorn as we moved along. Buggy eyes regarded us as they clung fast with clawed feet after each glancing blow. Any effort to free or assist them on their way caused another flurry of escaping wings and buzzing bodies.
Tracks were everywhere. The half moons of deer, both adult and fawns, dotted the rain-packed sand beneath our feet. Alongside the shallow dotting of these hoofprints were deeper punctures. Skipping marks like someone had taken a pencil and sketched a line here and there among the deeper imprints revealed the stumbling gait of large hogs. A closer look showed scrambling prints of many young following the sows like groups of distracted children.
Crossing all were double tire tracks of a lumbering gopher tortoise and delicate toes chased by the singular drawn line of an armadillo’s tail. Searching as we moved along, I quickly picked out childlike open palms of raccoons and baby feet prints of a possum. So many creatures used the very path we were now walking and yet none were visible to our eyes this time of day.
The hills abruptly lowered into the dense shade of bay trees and ferns with startling coolness. Here the sun dappled random spaces and an earthy scent of decaying leaf litter hung heavy. Plowed sections of soil revealed active hog rooting and depressions where scummy water reflected bits of blue from above. Dipping their elongated bodies, dragonflies patrolled the largest of these opportunistic ponds. Crystalline wings rose and fell as they swooped by, far too busy with mating and egg laying to be bothered by our presence.
Burbling water announced our arrival to the bluffs overlooking Tiger Creek. Tannic water swirled by breaking bits of water lettuce to jettison downstream. Where the sun shone brightest, huge gar broke the surface like mini whales breaching to blow. A large softshell turtle emerged from the depths to breathe, soon retreating under a pile of floating vegetation.
A sudden booming of thunder reminded us of our timeline. We quickly headed back, watching the darkening sky as white-eyed vireos chattered, then fell silent as we approached. Would we make it back before the sky opened?
Doffing our gear, we shared favorite points of interest as the first spattering of rain fell. Driving home through the deluge, I thought of all those tracks, ours now included, being washed away. Nature was receiving a refreshing renewal right along with our own spirits.