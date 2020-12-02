Saturday's letters are well worth reading, but for reasons the writers did not imagine. The first letter, so eloquently drafted, compared the current president to Lancelot and Don Quixote. How fitting since Lancelot was an adulterer whose actions tore Camelot apart. Quixote was a charismatic, lonely figure living with mental illness.
As to the third letter, there is a reason why the sitting president was not given credit – he is an abusive authority figure who classically did a few nice things so he could continue to act dysfunctional, like a husband bringing flowers to his wife after hitting her. Those who don't support the soon-to-be-ex-president did so because we saw him for who he really is, we love America way too much, and we wanted to protect every citizen from the president's wrath and illness.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring