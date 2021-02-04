Just read another letter excoriating Trump and all of the Americans who support him. I hope that after reading letter after disgusting letter, I have the modest right to ask the Trump haters (the true dividers of our country), do you folks have a brain and do you ever use it?!
You compare him to every rotten person past and present and call him every name that pops into your closed minds. Please listen and try to understand the man wants to put America, the land we all should love, back on the God fearing, hard working, land where people are given an even playing field to compete, not the give-me-anything-I-want land the progressives are leading us toward destruction for a lousy vote.
If you think the saintly democratic party who lead [sic] us in four years of misery chasing well proven lies, impeached a man over rotten lies, took our money like it was theirs while doing it, insulting half the citizens of this country for supporting someone looking to force some accountability on this out of control mob, proves to half of us you do not have a brain or chose not to use it.
So you just let your hate fester, you gullibility increase, your blood pressure rise and lets watch America falter and fall under the leadership of people who don't deserve the freedoms men and women have fought and died for for 200-plus years, or power they hold!
Jay Broker
Sebring