SEBRING — Get ready to meet four very unique ladies drawn together by fate who decide it’s time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life that they lost through the years. They’re looking to change the day-to-day sameness of their routines. This delightful comedy will make you laugh and perhaps even shed a tear.
The cast is a group of veteran Highlands Lakeside Theatre actors that make this a must-see show.
Dawn Smith plays Randa Covington, an architect that finds herself unemployed. She is a workaholic and thrives on perfection. She is looking to get her life back on track but realizes she has no clue just how to do that.
Dot Haigler (played by Christi Hagen), is a recent widow who is still mourning the plans she and her husband had for an idyllic retirement. She finds herself alone and has no idea how to start a new life without a partner.
Laura Wade plays Marlafaye Mosley. She’s a good ol’ Texas girl, very loud and feisty. She’s filled with anger as her husband traded her in for a very young honey. She has to accept the situation, channel her anger and learn to move on.
Jinx Jenkins (played by Jennifer Westergom) is a ball-of-fire who offers her services as a life coach to her new women friends. She has never practiced her craft so these ladies are the first she has tried her quirky ideas on. Sadly, she is also in need of her own brand of advice.
Tracy Schkunecht plays Randa’s grandma. She appears briefly on stage for a birthday party and then dies on the sofa. She is an elegant matriarch of a powerful southern family and has plenty of money. Randa hopes maybe grandma will help her out.
There are some additional fun events to enhance your enjoyment of The Savannah Sipping Society.
The First Nighters Club will be held on Opening Night, Friday June 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. This special club night includes appetizers and lounge specials. Make your reservations for the June 3 performance and you’re all set.
There will be a meeting of ‘The Sebring Sipping Society’ on Saturday, June 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This is a special event that includes an exclusive souvenir wine sipper, a show drink, appetizers and a meet and greet with the characters.
This is the ultimate ‘Girls Night Out,’ but guys are also welcome. Be sure to choose the correct date and the ‘Show+Happy Hour’ ticket option.
You can also purchase a ‘Mobile Therapy Device – Dammit Dolls’ for $5, handcrafted by HLT volunteers. The proceeds will go toward the Costume Wardrobe Improvements campaign. Watch the show to find out how these dolls relate to it.
The show runs from June 3–19h. Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. You can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or go online to their website for tickets at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org/.