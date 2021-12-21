On Nov. 30th, 2021, the town of Oxford, Michigan saw one of its worst nightmares come true. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School, murdering four students and injuring an additional seven people. Crumbley was charged with 24 charges, including terrorism. His parents were even charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to secure their handgun and allowing their son easy access to the weapon used in the mass shooting.
A little over two weeks later, rumors began circulating on Tik Tok that a “National School Shooting Day” trend was going to take place on Dec. 17th. Campuses all over the nation were forced to increase law enforcement presence, school districts shut down, and many students were kept home from school. It was a very eerie feeling seeing how many uniformed deputies were on campus and knowing what they were prepared to defend us from.
As grateful as I am to have these brave men and women on campus, I truly pray that there will never come a time where they have to put their training to use. Yet, here we are, three years after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting and nine years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting, still worrying about this active threat. No significant pieces of legislation, whether it be on gun control or mental health, to prevent school shootings. Nothing to protect the innocent lives of students who show up to school for an education and have to worry about their options in the event a gunman opens fire.
I remember vividly after the tragedy in Parkland, Republicans blamed the events on mental health and rejected any possibility of gun reforms. Democrats blamed firearms and wanted to limit accessibility to them. The result: absolutely nothing. It is frustrating for me, especially after previous teenage advocates were shut down by special interest groups and career politicians. They were shut down for not having experience, for being seen as extremist, and labeled as crazy. Even if one piece of legislation was passed and stopped one school shooting a year, it is still lives of innocent students that are saved.
Here’s the thing about the Tik Tok trend that scared the nation: There was never a specific target or even state that was supposed to experience the horrible scenario. There was so much ambiguity behind the rumor and little was actually known about it. All that was given was a date and a trend name. Yet, it was enough to scare millions of parents into keeping their children home from school because parents know that the nightmare scenario can come true in any state.
It exposed a possibility that so many parents had forgotten about and threatened a place students are supposed to feel safe in. I mean, who would want to attend school on a day with an absolutely terrifying name?
Thankfully, Dec. 17th passed without a tragedy happening in our nation’s public schools, but the threat still loomed over our students. Just as it takes one child to make a threat, it takes one person inside our nation’s government to finally do something to further protect the future of this nation.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.