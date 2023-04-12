Drive down any highway long enough and you will likely see a memorial where someone has died. Some memorials are makeshift memorials while others are government-approved markers.

A different type of memorial called ghost bikes has been popping up with regularity both in the United States and internationally. For several years these white bicycles have marked the spot where cyclists have died or been seriously injured in a crash. They are often put out anonymously under the cover of darkness. Sometimes, it is family or friends who erect the ghost cycles and other times they are placed by cycling groups or clubs. Highlands County has its first, and only, ghost bike at Kenilworth Boulevard and Snyder Road in Sebring. The memorial is for Joshua Sanborn who died while cycling to work in September 2022.

