Drive down any highway long enough and you will likely see a memorial where someone has died. Some memorials are makeshift memorials while others are government-approved markers.
A different type of memorial called ghost bikes has been popping up with regularity both in the United States and internationally. For several years these white bicycles have marked the spot where cyclists have died or been seriously injured in a crash. They are often put out anonymously under the cover of darkness. Sometimes, it is family or friends who erect the ghost cycles and other times they are placed by cycling groups or clubs. Highlands County has its first, and only, ghost bike at Kenilworth Boulevard and Snyder Road in Sebring. The memorial is for Joshua Sanborn who died while cycling to work in September 2022.
The white bikes can be plain or decorated. Most often, they have the decedent’s name and day they died written somewhere on the bike frame. Notes from loved ones are often penned on the memorial. The bikes are often chained to a tree or sign near the scene of the crash. They are a reminder a life was lost and for all to drive safely and share the road.
It is thought the first ghost bike made its appearance in St. Louis, Missouri in 2003. Cyclist Patrick Van Der Tuin, along with friends placed the bike with a sign announcing a cyclist was killed at the spot. Since then, individuals and cycling enthusiasts have placed them around the world as a sobering reminder to pay attention while driving.
Although there is no group that officially oversees ghost bikes, Ghostbike.org is a good source for information. The website includes a brief history, a list of cities where the bikes were placed and for whom. A map is available and links to the social media pages.
The idea of ghost memorials has spread to shoes. White shoes are placed where pedestrians have been killed by motorists.
Makeshift crosses decorated by roadsides are also a common site and often kept up by family members of the deceased. The Florida Department of Transportation will place a “Drive Safely” memorial near a fatal crash site when requested properly. They discourage the practice of decorating the memorials because roadside crews have to perform maintenance and litter collection. The FDOT markers are kept up for one year but can be renewed. For more information, visit fdot.gov and search for “memorial markers.”
When considering a marker, it is important to determine who owns the property where it will be placed. Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said know who owns the property such as the city, county, state or private property. Permission should be obtained before putting up a monument. Hart said many organizations may leave the marker up for a time before removing it.