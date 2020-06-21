The times we are living in are dark indeed. Never in my lifetime have I seen so much of every bad thing at once. It seems we are teetering on the precipice of chaos and disaster. This, in what is only my opinion, in large part, is the shame of big media.
Like the proverbial frog in the pot, we are being slow cooked to death by an endless torrent of bad news, all the time, everywhere.
I use the term “big media” to differentiate between the little guys and the big guys. I am not speaking of the small town publications such as the one I am writing in. I know many of the people here at this newspaper well and I know they are not given to spinning the truth. There is integrity here and a desire to do right by the community. Even if that fact is not always immediately evident.
The small town news people seem to have a different set of standards. I don’t know exactly what it is but it’s different. My point being, watching the news or reading it from a large metropolitan paper will completely darken your worldview if you let it.
It seems the mantra is “bad news is good for views,” and “good news is no news at all.” We have become so used to the horrors of the world that we have nearly forgotten that goodness still exists in the world — and big media is happy to feed us a steady diet of the bad.
How many people read about the five-man human chain in Louisville, Kentucky that stepped out of a crowd of angry protesters to shield a lone police officer from possible harm as the mood turned sour following gunshots?
The story was barely a blip on the radar. Meanwhile the anarchists who have inserted themselves into the midst of otherwise peaceful protesters get 24-hour coverage. Both are obviously news but the scales of coverage greatly tilt in favor of the bad.
When good news is mentioned, it’s usually as an aside, something to fill in the gap. It’s treated like an unwanted obligation. By comparison, good news regularly appears on the front page of small town papers.
The fact of the matter is, there are good things going on all over the world. There are amazing, heroic people showing incredible compassion for their fellow man. Why is this not important?
People need more than a smorgasbord of sadness and tragedy in their lives. The world is indeed full of these things but it is also full of goodness. If only we could see it.
What big media seems to be most interested in is fanning sparks into sensational flames for the sake of ratings. How about enough with the non-stop chamber of horrors? Would it really hurt to let us know that there is still good in the world, too?
Jim Ervin is a correspondent for the Highlands Sun and Highlands News-Sun. Columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.