Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This Shangri-La on Lake Josephine is located at 26562 Jupe Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $699,500 and is listed with Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Relax and unwind on quiet, peaceful five acres on tranquil Lake Josephine where nature abounds and there is 300 feet of seawalled lakefront. Fishing, boating or bring your horses to this unique property zoned agriculture, which is very rare for lakefront.
A private electronic gate and drive provides the ultimate privacy.
Screen porches wrap around this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with an upper level loft including an additional bedroom and bath. This home has over 2,730 livable square feet.
Solid mahogany eight-foot double entry doors open to the great room with panoramic view of the lake.
Inside, you will find a cozy brick double fireplace, gourmet designed kitchen with custom-built maple cabinetry and solid surface countertops and island. The Décor gas cooktop has a Thermidor custom vented hood.
The bedrooms and baths are oversized, all with ¾-inch Brazilian wood floors.
A new roof was added in 2019. The home is CBS construction with insulated siding.
The detached barn style garage has parked 10 cars. Above the garage is the ultimate man cave with 1,200 livable square feet and one half bath, which could be used as a guest house. There is a covered carport with electric for your RV.
Also available adjacent to this property are four five-acre lakefront lots with seawall, each priced at $225,000 with owner financing available.
For more information or private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or email spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS 270396