It might still be ridiculously warm in the afternoons, but fall is slowly slipping into our region. One of my favorite things to observe in nature are spiders and the autumn season is a fantastic time to take note of them due to the increasing size of females as they mature in preparation for egg laying. As they swell to these conspicuous sizes, we suddenly notice them everywhere.
The silver garden orb weaver sits within an expansive web, her nearly half-inch body shining in the sunlight like chrome on a car. Her cephalothorax, the term used for her combination head and thorax or neck region, is metallic silver while her legs show bright orange and black striping.
Take a closer look into her web and zig zags or zippers reminiscent of a lace doily will spark one’s interest in this impressive creature. This spider creates designs within her web that might spark memories of the popular “Charlotte’s Web” movie. Instead of “some pig,” we should marvel over the impressive web design and construction by such a tiny creature.
Utilizing various forms of silken thread created within her body, she will construct a circular orb or wheel-shaped web tethered to nearby branches or plant matter. Within the center of the structure, she will lay out a zig zag design of dry, non-sticky fibers on which she can sit as she waits for flying insects to entangle themselves in the tacky spokes of the wheel. Known as a stabilimentum, this pattern was originally thought to strengthen the web structure, but is also considered to be a hideout, lure or even a warning sign to birds to avoid the web span.
Imagine if you would just how many bugs this large spider needs to consume to fully mature and lay her hundreds of tiny eggs. Each day she depletes her reserves spinning a new web with no guarantee of a meal flying by. If you hike, you’ll notice many of the spiders nearby the open areas as this increases the chance of pollinating insects flying within the open spaces.