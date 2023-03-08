SEBRING — Sebring High School JROTC Cadet Major Tegan Wilson has two dreams, flying and serving his country. With the help of JROTC and his work ethic, his future dreams are a bit closer to becoming reality.
Wilson has been awarded a scholarship to attend flight school this summer and earn his private pilot license. He has been working toward earning his license on his own and the U.S. Air Force scholarship will assist in completing that goal.
This summer, Wilson will attend a college or university that has partnered with the U.S. Air Force.
Out of 200 applications, Wilson was chosen as an alternate. However, his JROTC instructor Chief Dennis Green told him alternates are routinely chosen as a “select.” Wilson continued to make the requisite deadlines and get his medical clearance. Once again, his persistence paid off and in December he was chosen as a select.
“The fun part of the prerequisites was we get to pick where we’re going. There’s partnering universities that the Air Force has partnered with to send us and to pay for room and board, food, haircuts and all that stuff. Then of course the pilot training, the most expensive part,” Wilson said.
The cadet does not know where he is going yet. He has listed his top five choices but his location is not guaranteed.
“So I pick my preferences all out of state, of course, because if you’re going to pay for me to travel, I’m going,” Wilson said. “ My number one is Troy University, Alabama. I’d like to go there, Number five was Washington State.”
As long as he is flying, Wilson will be happy. His mother might want him a little closer to home however.
“This is a an eight-week program over the summer, kids come in, not knowing anything about an airplane. So leaving, being able to fly in on their own pretty much. I know, eight weeks doesn’t seem like a lot,” Wilson said.
The workload is very intense and not everyone is up to the task of learning everything in eight weeks. Some do not make the cut.
“There’s multiple tests you have to take to officially get your certificate, your private pilot license. The first test you take is the ground school test, which we’re going to do that there at the academy, I have kind of a head start.”
Wilson’s desire to be a pilot has helped prepare him before he knew about the scholarship. During summer 2023, he completed a major milestone by passing his FAA written test.
“This past summer, I was going through a thing called Ground School. That’s basically everything a private pilot needs to know before they hop in an airplane and start flying. And that’s a lot, it really is. I spent all summer going through ground school and I completed ground school in October.”
Wilson’s sense of duty to country and flying were instilled in him at an early age.
“I have a lot of family in the military and law enforcement too,” Wilson said.
Their examples made an impact on young Wilson. His patriotism was heightened in a history class in school.
“We were learning about World War II and seeing the sacrifice that all those young men gave to keep us free. I wanted to be a part of that,” Wilson said.
Besides the military, much of his family are in the aviation field. His father works at Space X. One encounter in particular would cement his passion for flying and his career choice.
In 2020, Wilson attended a Young Eagles Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) monthly pancake breakfast, John Rousch took him up in a small plane. He was even able to take the controls for a bit.
“That is something I will never forget,” Wilson said.
The flight was over Lake Jackson and he saw everything from a different perspective. He fell in love with the freedom he feels while sky surfing. His aim to get his private pilot license and then commercial license was never as strong. He continues to take the EAA classes offered in school.
Wilson wants to be a pilot in the U.S. Air Force or the Army as an alternate. He might like to have a career in law enforcement as a pilot.
Wilson, who works at the Sebring Regional Airport, recently showed his animals in the fair and maintains an impressive GPA. In his spare time, he taught himself how to play the guitar from a garage sale instrument. He plans to celebrate his 18th birthday by skydiving.
His mother, Summer Centonzio, is incredibly proud of her son and understandably nervous about him flying. She said Tegan will meet and exceed every goal set for him. She said he was always patriotic, even when he was younger.
“He’s just a one of a kind kid,” his mom said. “I just know that God has huge plans for him. That’s kind of why I don’t feel afraid. Because I just know that he’s gonna do great things.”
Chief Green is very proud of Wilson and is honored to have him as a cadet. Wilson and fellow cadet Colonel Isabelle Violette were both recent recipients of coveted scholarships. Green said he has no idea how the teens keep up with all their clubs and other responsibilities and excel the way they have.
Green has watched them mature over the year.
“I’ve been blessed to watch them develop their leadership skills and put it into action,” the Chief said. “I mean, I’ve done this for 23 years and these are some of the best kids to come along.”
Green also said JROTC gives the students the skills that they don’t get in other classes. There are plenty of scholarship opportunities, especially when students attend four years of JROTC.
Wilson summed it up simply and Violette agreed.
“I really thank God for everything,” he said. “We’re really blessed to have this opportunity. It’s just glory to God.”