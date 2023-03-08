SEBRING — Sebring High School JROTC Cadet Major Tegan Wilson has two dreams, flying and serving his country. With the help of JROTC and his work ethic, his future dreams are a bit closer to becoming reality.

Wilson has been awarded a scholarship to attend flight school this summer and earn his private pilot license. He has been working toward earning his license on his own and the U.S. Air Force scholarship will assist in completing that goal.

