After interviewing Steve Young I drove him to the Family Dollar store so he could pick up some supplies. I pointed out an empty building across the street and said that my brother once owned a business in that building called Safari RV.
He looked surprised and asked, “What is your name?” I said, “Meisenheimer.” He asked, “Is your bother Jerry and his wife Mary?” “Yes.” I said.
“Oh my goodness. I worked for them 35 years ago at his Safari RV in business in Margate as a mechanic.”
I knew my brother was working at his real estate office and drove Steve there and they reunited after all these years.
It is indeed, a very small world.