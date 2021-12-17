LAKE PLACID — Second grade students at Lake Placid Elementary School were in for a real treat last week ... several in fact. Several students from Lake Placid High School’s Student Government Association spent the morning of Dec. 10 delivering positive mental health messages in a fun and interactive way with a great book titled “The Smallest Horse.”
SGA advisor Dr. Melissa Sohn said the lessons from the book teach children how to calm themselves and other mental health strategies such as taking deep breaths. LPE teacher Jennifer Simmons was instrumental in organizing the special day. The four classes are taught by Linda Campbell, Rebecca Lipps, Julie Beard and Amanda Lowman.
In the book, Trixie is the smallest horse on the farm. She can’t do all the things the bigger horses can do and that makes her sad. While her other, larger horse friends try to make her feel better by telling her all the stuff she is great at, like hide and seek, because of her diminutive stature, she still longs to be bigger, taller and faster like her friends. She wants to find the perfect job on the farm for her – a place of belonging.
The story continues that one day, a little girl went to the farm to visit the horses but found she was afraid of the large horses. She found Trixie and made fast friends. Trixie had finally found her job.
In order to illustrate the lessons taught in the book, Reagan Godwin from the high school’s Future Farmers of America program brought three of her gentlest horses to LPE to meet the students. Fellow FFA students Brandon Diaz, Dara Doolittle, Jarrett Johnston ensured the youngsters had a great experience. FFA Advisor Kelli Prescott welcomed the children and let them know how to approach the horses.
The smiles on the kids’ faces were infectious. The tentative touch of a single finger to the horses noses soon became enthusiastic petting. Charlie, the Welsh pony, was like Trixie, the smallest of the horses, and the kids loved him. Godwin informed the children anything under 14 hands tall is considered a pony.
The kids laughed when they found out Charlie loved Jelly beans and sweet tea. Charlie also has a talent of sipping Coke through a straw.
“He’s like a unicorn without a horn,” one student said.
After the four classes took turns with the horses, they returned inside to finish reading “The Smallest Horse” and the SGA students employed their lesson plans they created with mental health counselor Evelyn DeJesus.
“This is a great community service for them,” Simmons said. “It’s important for them to learn different things in their communities.”
She also said many of the kids do not have the opportunity to see horses in person. No matter the age, mental health is important for everyone, she said.
Each page had a fun activity that corresponded with the story. Students made themselves as tall as they could to show how big Trixie’s friends were. Two students formed a bridge with their hands while the others crawled under it, the way Trixie could move under the larger horses. In the same way that Trixie’s friends tried to make her feel better, the students were asked to say something nice about others at their tables.
“I told her I liked her fluffy hair and earrings,” one student said.
“Everyone in the whole class works really hard and they get good grades,” said another child.
As they read the story, they sampled healthy snacks of berries, apples and carrots like Trixie ate. The second graders learned eating healthy is important for a healthy mind.
Sohn said one of the SGA students found the book and wanted to use it somehow.
“The Smallest Horse” is by authors Lorie List and Amanda Holbo. The SGA student kept in email contact with the authors who loved the idea of sharing the lessons with the younger students. They generously donated books for each student and teacher to take home and share its message.