This weekend we enter the month of April and in these parts, it could be referred to as dress rehearsal for our summer season. Not quite the sweltering madness of August or the humid suffering of September, April is more the delicate touch of our first real heat. Still breezy and warm, it is only the mid-afternoons turning up the roast effect.
Still rather lovely in the early mornings, now’s the time to enjoy being outdoors before noon if your schedule affords such luxury. Evenings are also delightful as the breezes stay pretty steady until sundown and sometimes continue through the cooling darkness. Those evenings are simply divine and beg one to dine outdoors or at least add an extra block onto your nightly stroll. With no thunderstorms yet threatening, the stars shine in the darkness and the moonrise can be stunning.
In the daylight hours if you’re one to don shorts this time of year, it is likely you’ve already burned your bum at least once in the midday heat as you slip back into your car after shopping or dining out. Steering wheels sear our palms and remind us that we’d better get back to slipping that sunshield up before we leave the vehicle. Be careful grabbing that seat belt clip or parking lever. Vehicle interiors are heating up and making us break a sweat as we wait for the air conditioning to alleviate the inferno.
It was so hot over the weekend anyone was able to experience what it’s like having a hot flash. If you missed it, no worries. Just sit in your car for those first 10 minutes after shopping for an hour and wait to turn on the air conditioning. Make sure it is between the hours of noon and three o’clock and you’ll get the idea. Have a buddy with you though because that heat is nothing to play around with.
Moving to Florida on April Fool’s Day over three decades ago, I recall waiting in the car as another ran an errand. It stretched beyond an hour and when they got back, I was so ill. At the time I was new to the state and didn’t realize just how quickly heat stress creeps up. Now a longtime resident, I always keep a cup of water with me. It’s too risky to dehydrate and it happens quickly. It’s just too hot now to leave people or pets in a vehicle for any length of time without the air conditioning running.
After a walk over the weekend, I realized I was tanning fast. This breezy weather can lull one into missing just how hot and strong the sun is shining and leave a painful reminder at the end of the day. The dingo has stopped begging to go out and walk midday too. Already far too warm in the middle part of the day to get the old gal much beyond the edge of the driveway, she squints at me as if to say it’s too darn hot out here. Stay cool and hydrated as the season heats up because we have a way to go before the rainy season arrives.