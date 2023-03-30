This weekend we enter the month of April and in these parts, it could be referred to as dress rehearsal for our summer season. Not quite the sweltering madness of August or the humid suffering of September, April is more the delicate touch of our first real heat. Still breezy and warm, it is only the mid-afternoons turning up the roast effect.

Still rather lovely in the early mornings, now’s the time to enjoy being outdoors before noon if your schedule affords such luxury. Evenings are also delightful as the breezes stay pretty steady until sundown and sometimes continue through the cooling darkness. Those evenings are simply divine and beg one to dine outdoors or at least add an extra block onto your nightly stroll. With no thunderstorms yet threatening, the stars shine in the darkness and the moonrise can be stunning.

