After watching the continuing rioting, assaults, destruction of property and burning of small businesses, one is caused to be concerned about whether our country can weather all the hate evidenced in the last few months.
The stated justifications for all this seem to be mistreatment of African Americans by our law enforcement officers. While the press is rife with the various surveys as to the volume of these events, and there seems to be substantial evidence as to the validity of some claims (no effort here to justify the Floyd situation which was clearly egregious and full legal responsibility is due), one wonders if there may be another appropriate approach to deal with our relationship with each other that would allow us to keep from destroying our wonderful country and lead to a lessening of hate that now seems to be neverending.
Motivation to pen this passage comes from a consideration of an article in the Second Edition of the Founder’s Bible edited by historian, David Barton. For those unfamiliar, this Bible utilizes the New American Standard translation and has interspersed therein many historical articles that illustrate what our founders believed and used as the basis for the foundation of our country.
One of those articles is based upon Matthew’s gospel at 18:35. It begins at page 1,467 of this Bible. The article is titled “Unlimited Forgiveness.” Regardless of which side you are on in this panoply of hate, it seems appropriate to see what the Bible says about it and what our founders felt about how to handle the fiery, hateful situation they found themselves in in regard to their recent powder-keg relationship with England.
The Bible passage begins with Peter asking Jesus how many times one must forgive an adversary. Peter had already forgiven an adversary seven times and seemed to be looking for a pat on the back from Jesus. Much to his chagrin, Jesus responded: “I do not say to you, up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.” Matt. 18:22
Writers who have discussed this passage have said that Jesus was telling Peter that forgiveness was due without limits and they bolster that opinion with Jesus’ further comment that if you fail to forgive your adversary, you will not be forgiven for your failings. Matt. 18:35
The article, at one point, goes on the say: “One area where forgiveness is often needed is in the area of politics,” and it goes on to discuss part of the life of one of our founders by the name of Richard Allen, an African-American. It says: “Richard Allen understood this (forgiveness). Raised as a slave, he finally saved enough to purchase his own freedom; he then became a gospel minister, a wagon driver in the American Revolution, and the founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) – American’s first black denomination. He admonished other blacks who had also been mistreated and enslaved: ‘Let no rancor or ill-will lodge in your (heart) for any bad treatment you may have received from any. If you do, you transgress against God who will not hold you guiltless. He would not suffer it even in His beloved people Israel; and do you think He will allow it unto us? ... I am sorry to say that too many think more of the evil than of the good they have received.”
The article then goes on: “Regardless of what happens to any of us, whether it is being enslaved (as Richard Allen was) or publicly lied about (as political candidates often are), it makes no difference; the only life-giving response is to extend forgiveness, whether asked for or not. The measure you use will be measured unto you. (Matthew 7:2) ... Very simply, it is a two-way transaction. If we won’t forgive others neither will our sins be forgiven.”
The admonitions of this article can be applied to all the participants of the chaotic happenings going on in our country today. Hate will continue, and the destruction and the murder will persist until all those involved consider what God has cautioned us to apply to our lives.
Our society has structured vehicles to protect our citizens, and those who serve in those structures, and those representatives must act within the guidelines established for their behavior. Failing to do so by those representatives leads to established sanctions as we will see for the four officers involved in the Floyd case.
Conversely, trying to obtain change by violations of the law: burning, destroying, murdering, and assaulting are no more acceptable than the harm we have witnessed to the Floyd family.
It seems that for both sides there is another Bible admonition that applies: “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”
It’s time to call a halt. Officers, follow your proper guidelines in the law. For those responsible for the present destruction: Cease what can only be called anarchy. We pray that our country will then be preserved for this present generation and those to follow.
Richard Allen’s admonition applies as clearly today as it did in his time, and we should guide ourselves by it.
Francis Van Hooreweghe is a Sebring resident.